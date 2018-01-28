福特汽車靠賽車闖出名

尚恩老師。

中國時報
本報訊
命題尚恩老師（中國時報12年國教團隊）審題李旭文老師

Many people believe Henry Ford invented the automobile. But he did not start to build his first car until 1896, eleven years after two Germans made the world’s first automobile. Many people believe Henry Ford invented the production line that moved a car’s parts to a worker, instead of making the worker move to the parts. That is not true, either. Many factory owners used this methods before Ford. What he did was use other people’s ideas and make them better. And he made the whole factory a moving production line.

In the early days of the automobile, almost every car maker raced his cars. It was the best way of gaining public notice. Henry Ford decided to build a racing car. Ford's most famous race was his first one. It was also the last race in which he drove the car himself.

The race was in 1901, at a field near Detroit. All of the most famous cars had entered, including the Winton and Ford's. The Winton was famous for its speed. Most people thought the race was over before it began.

The Winton took an early lead. But halfway through the race, it began to lose power. And near the end of the race, Henry Ford took the lead and won the race. His name was in newspapers and he became well-known all over the United States. Within weeks of the race, Henry Ford formed a new automobile company. In 1903, a doctor in Detroit bought the first car from the company. That sale was the beginning of Henry Ford's dream. Ford said: "I will build a motor car for most customers. It will be large enough for the family, but small enough for one person to drive. It will be built of the best materials, built by the best men and with the simplest plans that modern engineering can make. It will be so low in price that no man making good money will be unable to own one.''

The Model T was a car of that kind. It only cost $ 850. It was a simple machine that drivers could depend on. Doctors bought the Model T, and so did farmers, even criminals. They thought it the fastest form of transportation. Americans loved the Model T. They wrote stories and songs about it. Thousands of Model Ts were built in the first few years.

1.What do we know about Henry Ford from Paragraph 1?

(A)He made good use of ideas from others.

(B)He made the first car in the world.

(C)He knew how to improve auto parts.

(D)He invented the production line.

2.Why did Henry Ford take part in the 1901 car race?

(A)To show off his driving skills.

(B)To draw public attention.

(C)To learn about new technology.

(D)To raise money for his new company.

3."That sale" in Paragraph 4 means _______.

(A)the selling of Ford cars at lower prices

(B)the sale of Model T to lots of people

(C)the selling of a car to a Detroit doctor

(D)the sales target for the Ford Company

4.What was Henry Ford's dream according to the text?

(A)Making cars for lots of people.

(B)Building racing cars of simple design.

(C)Designing more car models.

(D)Starting more companies.

參考答案

1.(A) 2.(B) 3.(C) 4.(A)

(中國時報)

