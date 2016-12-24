新竹光復高中納粹風波 以色列代表處發文譴責

新竹光復高級中學的校慶活動，以納粹德國為主題的學生連虎式戰車都搬出來了。（網路截圖）

有關新竹光復高級中學的校慶活動以納粹德國為主題一事，駐台北以色列經濟文化辦事處（ISECO）在臉書上發表聲明表示，對於教育單位未能及時善盡指導與監督之責任，表達遺憾之意；本處也對台灣發生這起事件深感失望。

以色列代表處強調，納粹大屠殺是文明歷史裡的傷痕之一，一如其它國家或文化的史實事件，是普世價值下同感傷痛與哀悼的悲劇。有關這段歷史的內容詳情，本處十分樂意提供相關資訊予學校與教育單位，為國際文史教育盡一份心力。

原文：

It is deplorable and shocking that seven decades only after the world had witnessed the horrors of the Holocaust, a high-school in Taiwan is supporting such an outrageous action as we witnessed yesterday at Hsinchu Kuang-Fu Senior High School.

Schools should educate for tolerance and understanding among people, and we are deeply disappointed that this took place in Taiwan, where the International Holocaust Remembrance Day has been marked for the first time less than a year ago, with the active participation of then President, Ma Ying-jeou.

We strongly condemn this tasteless occurrence and call on the Taiwanese authorities, in all levels, to initiate educational programs which would introduce the meaning of the Holocaust and teach its history and universal meaning. Israel would support such endeavors as may be necessary.

(旺報)