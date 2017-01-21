美國優先！川普就職演說全文

美國總統川普20日就職當天，在華府與妻子梅蘭妮亞向觀賞就職遊行的民眾致意。（圖/美聯社）

首席大法官羅伯茲、卡特總統、柯林頓總統、布希總統、歐巴馬總統，美國同胞與全世界人民，謝謝你們。

我們身為美國公民，如今正參與重建國家，並恢復對全民承諾的偉大全國活動中。我們攜手同心，將決定美國，還有全世界未來長遠的道路。

我們將面臨挑戰。我們將遭遇困難。但我們將完成任務。每4年，我們都聚在這兒，進行和平有序的權力交接。

我們要感謝歐巴馬總統和第一夫人蜜雪兒歐巴馬，在整個政權過渡期間，親切地提供協助。他們很棒。謝謝你們。

不過，今天的典禮具有十分特殊的意義。因為今天，我們不只是將權力由一任政府交接給另一個政府，或是從一個政黨交接給另一政黨，而是將權力從華府交還各位人民手裡。

太久以來，華府一小群人攫取了政府的報償，卻要人民付出代價。華府欣欣向榮，但人民卻沒有分享到財富。政客飛黃騰達，但工作流失，工廠也關了門。

當權派保護的是自己，而不是我們國家的公民。他們的成功從不是你們的成功，他們的勝利從不是你們的勝利。當他們在我們的首都慶祝時，這片土地上掙扎求生的家庭卻沒什麼好慶祝的。

但一切改變都由此時此地開始，因為這是你們的時刻，這一刻屬於你們。

它屬於今天聚在這兒的每一個人，還有全美正在觀看這次典禮的每一個人。這是你們的日子，這是你們的慶典。而美國，則是你們的國家。

真正重要的，並不是政府由哪個黨派掌控，而在於我們的政府是不是由人民做主。

2017年1月20日將被銘記，成為美國人再度成為這國家的統治者的日子。

我們國家曾被遺忘的男男女女，將不會再被遺忘。

如今人人都在傾聽你們的聲音。你們數以千萬地投入這歷史性運動，這樣的事世人前所未見。

這運動的核心是一種關鍵信念，也就是一個國家的存在，是要服務人民。美國人想要他們的孩子有好學校，家人有安全的生活環境，自己有好工作。這些是正直人民與正直大眾的公平合理要求。

然而，對太多老百姓來說，存在的卻是截然不同的現實：在內陸城市，母親和孩子陷入貧；鏽蝕的工廠像墓碑般散佈全國各地；教育系統發出銅臭，剝奪了我們年輕、出色的學生一切知識；而犯罪、幫派與毒品竊取了太多生命，也奪走了我們國家太多尚未開發的潛力。

美國的大屠殺從此時此地結束。

我們是同一個國家的人，他們的痛苦就是我們的痛苦、他們的夢想就是我們的夢想，而他們的成就，將會是我們的成就。我們一條心，共享一個家園，還有燦爛輝煌的命運。今天我所做的就職宣誓，是向所有美國人效忠的誓言。

幾十年來，我們犧牲美國工業，滋養了外國工業；資助貼別國軍隊，但卻可悲地任我軍耗損。我們曾致力保衛他國邊境，卻不願捍衛自己的國土。

也曾在海外狂撒大把大把美元，但卻任美國的基礎設施荒廢腐朽。我們讓其他國家富有，但我們國家的財富、實力與信心卻消失在地平線上。

工廠一家接一家倒閉，離開我們的國家，但卻根本沒想到留在後面的數以百萬美國勞工。我國中產階級的財富從他們的家園被掠奪，再被分配給世界各地。

但那已過去，如今我們只要展望未來。

今天我們聚在這兒，是要頒布新命令，讓它在每座城市、每個外國首都，還有每座權力殿堂都聽到。從今天開始，我們的國家將有新遠景。從今天開始，唯有美國優先、美國優先！

每一個有關貿易、稅賦、移民、外交的決策，都會為了嘉惠美國勞工與美國家庭而做出。我們必須保護我們的國界不受製造我們產品、竊取我們企業，並消滅我們工作的其他國家劫掠。

保護將造就偉大的榮景與實力。我會竭盡全力，為你們奮戰，並絕不會讓你們失望。

美國會開始再獲勝，獲得空前的勝利。

我們會拿回我們的工作，我們會恢復我們的國界。我們會取回我們的財富，並恢復我們的夢想。

我們會在這美好的國家四處造新橋，開新路，並興建機場、隧道與鐵路。我們會人民不再依靠社會福利，並重返工作崗位，靠美國人的雙手與美國人的勞力，重建我們的國家。

我們將遵守兩條簡單的原則：買美國貨，雇美國人。

我們會尋求世界各國的友誼與善意，但我們會這麼做，是基於了解：所有國家都有以自身利益為先的權利。我們不會設法將自己的生活方式強加在任何人身上，而是要讓它成為典範。我們將為任何願意追隨的人提供典範。

我們會鞏固與舊盟友、建立新聯盟，並團結文明世界，以抵禦激進的伊斯蘭恐怖主義，我們會把他們從地表根除。

我們的政治將以徹底效忠美國為基礎，藉由效忠我們的國家，我們將重新發現對彼此的忠誠。當你敞開心胸愛國，就沒有心存偏見的餘裕。

聖經告訴我們，當上帝的子民團結一心，那會有多美好與愉悅。我們必須直言不諱，坦承討論彼此的歧見，但始終要追求團結一致。當美國人團結時，美國便根本勢不可當。

我們不該恐懼。我們受到保護，並將永遠受保護。我們會受軍隊與執法機關這些傑出男男女女的保護。最重要的是，上帝會保佑我們。

最後，我們的思想要遠大，夢想要大。在美國，我們了解，一個國家唯有奮鬥，才能生存下去。我們不再忍受那些只說不做，抱怨不停，但根本不採取任何行動的政客。

說空話的時代已經結束，現在是行動的時候。

別讓任何人告訴你，那做不到。沒有任何挑戰能壓倒美國的心、戰鬥力與精神。我們不會失敗。我們的國家會再度欣欣向榮。

我們面對新黃金時代的誕生，準備好解開太空的奧秘，讓世界從疾病的苦痛中解脫，並善用未來的能源、產業與技術。一股新的國家榮譽感會激勵我們，提升我們的眼界，並療癒我們的分裂。

現在是牢記古老智慧的時候，那就是無論我們是黑皮膚，棕皮膚，還是白皮膚，都流著愛國者的紅色鮮血，而我們的軍人永遠不會被遺忘。

我們都享有很棒自由，我們也都向同一面偉大的美國國旗致敬。

無論一個孩子生在底特律城郊，還是內布拉斯加被風吹拂的平原，他們都仰望同一片夜空，內心都有同樣的夢想，他們的生命都由同一個萬能的造物主所賜。

因此，所有的美國人無論遠近，無論城市大小，即使遠隔千山萬水，都請注意傾聽：你再也不會被忽視。

你們的聲音，你們的希望，還有你們的夢想，都將界定我們美國的命運。而你們的勇氣、良善與愛，將一路指引我們。

我們團結一心，會讓美國再度壯大。我們會使美國重新富有起來。我們會讓美國再度感到驕傲。我們會讓美國恢復安全。沒錯，我們團結一心，將會使美國再偉大壯盛起來。

謝謝各位，願上帝保佑你們，也願上帝保佑美國。

演說原文：

Chief Justice Roberts, President Carter, President Clinton, President Bush, President Obama, fellow Americans and people of the world, thank you.

We, the citizens of America, are now joined in a great national effort to rebuild our country and restore its promise for all of our people.

Together, we will determine the course of America and the world for many, many years to come. We will face challenges, we will confront hardships, but we will get the job done.

Every four years, we gather on these steps to carry out the orderly and peaceful transfer of power, and we are grateful to President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama for their gracious aid throughout this transition. They have been magnificent. Thank you.

Todays ceremony, however, has very special meaning because today, we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another or from one party to another, but we are transferring power from Washington, D.C. and giving it back to you, the people.

For too long, a small group in our nations capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost. Washington flourished, but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered, but the jobs left and the factories closed. The establishment protected itself, but not the citizens of our country. Their victories have not been your victories. Their triumphs have not been your triumphs. And while they celebrated in our nations capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land.

That all changes starting right here and right now because this moment is your moment, it belongs to you.

It belongs to everyone gathered here today and everyone watching all across America. This is your day. This is your celebration. And this, the United States of America, is your country.

What truly matters is not which party controls our government, but whether our government is controlled by the people.

January 20th, 2017 will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again.

The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer.

Everyone is listening to you now. You came by the tens of millions to become part of a historic movement, the likes of which the world has never seen before.

At the center of this movement is a crucial conviction, that a nation exists to serve its citizens. Americans want great schools for their children, safe neighborhoods for their families, and good jobs for themselves. These are just and reasonable demands of righteous people and a righteous public.

But for too many of our citizens, a different reality exists: mothers and children trapped in poverty in our inner cities; rusted out factories scattered like tombstones across the landscape of our nation; an education system flush with cash, but which leaves our young and beautiful students deprived of all knowledge; and the crime and the gangs and the drugs that have stolen too many lives and robbed our country of so much unrealized potential.

This American carnage stops right here and stops right now.

We are one nation and their pain is our pain. Their dreams are our dreams. And their success will be our success. We share one heart, one home, and one glorious destiny. The oath of office I take today is an oath of allegiance to all Americans.

For many decades, weve enriched foreign industry at the expense of American industry; subsidized the armies of other countries, while allowing for the very sad depletion of our military. Weve defended other nations borders while refusing to defend our own.

And spent trillions and trillions of dollars overseas while Americas infrastructure has fallen into disrepair and decay. Weve made other countries rich, while the wealth, strength and confidence of our country has dissipated over the horizon.

One by one, the factories shuttered and left our shores, with not even a thought about the millions and millions of American workers that were left behind. The wealth of our middle class has been ripped from their homes and then redistributed all across the world.

But that is the past. And now, we are looking only to the future.

We assembled here today are issuing a new decree to be heard in every city, in every foreign capital, and in every hall of power. From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this day forward, its going to be only America first, America first.

Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs will be made to benefit American workers and American families. We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries making our products, stealing our companies and destroying our jobs.

Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength. I will fight for you with every breath in my body and I will never ever let you down.

America will start winning again, winning like never before.

We will bring back our jobs. We will bring back our borders. We will bring back our wealth. And we will bring back our dreams.

We will build new roads and highways and bridges and airports and tunnels and railways all across our wonderful nation. We will get our people off of welfare and back to work, rebuilding our country with American hands and American labor.

We will follow two simple rules; buy American and hire American.

We will seek friendship and goodwill with the nations of the world, but we do so with the understanding that it is the right of all nations to put their own interests first. We do not seek to impose our way of life on anyone, but rather to let it shine as an example. We will shine for everyone to follow.

We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones and unite the civilized world against radical Islamic terrorism, which we will eradicate from the face of the Earth.

At the bedrock of our politics will be a total allegiance to the United States of America, and through our loyalty to our country, we will rediscover our loyalty to each other. When you open your heart to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice.

The Bible tells us how good and pleasant it is when Gods people live together in unity. We must speak our minds openly, debate our disagreements honestly, but always pursue solidarity. When America is united, America is totally unstoppable.

There should be no fear. We are protected and we will always be protected. We will be protected by the great men and women of our military and law enforcement. And most importantly, we will be protected by God.

Finally, we must think big and dream even bigger. In America, we understand that a nation is only living as long as it is striving. We will no longer accept politicians who are all talk and no action, constantly complaining, but never doing anything about it.

The time for empty talk is over. Now arrives the hour of action.

Do not allow anyone to tell you that it cannot be done. No challenge can match the heart and fight and spirit of America. We will not fail. Our country will thrive and prosper again.

We stand at the birth of a new millennium, ready to unlock the mysteries of space, to free the earth from the miseries of disease, and to harness the energies, industries and technologies of tomorrow. A new national pride will stir ourselves, lift our sights and heal our divisions.

Its time to remember that old wisdom our soldiers will never forget, that whether we are black or brown or white, we all bleed the same red blood of patriots.

We all enjoy the same glorious freedoms and we all salute the same great American flag.

And whether a child is born in the urban sprawl of Detroit or the wind-swept plains of Nebraska, they look up at the same night sky, they will their heart with the same dreams, and they are infused with the breath of life by the same almighty creator.

So to all Americans in every city near and far, small and large, from mountain to mountain, from ocean to ocean, hear these words. You will never be ignored again.

Your voice, your hopes, and your dreams will define our American destiny. And your courage and goodness and love will forever guide us along the way.

Together, we will make America strong again. We will make America wealthy again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. And yes, together we will make America great again.

Thank you. God bless you. And God bless America.

(中時電子報)