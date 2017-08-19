陳抗阻世大運 FISU發聲明：運動員安全福祉最重要

世大運開幕典禮原定各代表隊要依序入場，卻因反年金改革抗議團體阻撓，最後改成與中華隊一起入場。國際大學運動總會今晚發表正式聲明，肯定經過短暫等待、台北組委會反應迅速，最後運動員入場時仍獲得滿場掌聲；但同時，FISU（國際大學運動總會）也強調，運動員的安全與福祉是最重要的，未來將要求更嚴格的審查與安排。

以下為FISU聲明全文：

Earlier this evening, there was a peaceful public order incident that temporarily prevented the entry of athletes to the Taipei 2017 Opening Ceremony.

Following a short wait and quick action from the Taipei authorities, the delayed athletes were able to join those already in the stadium. The athletes marched in together to huge applause, and the Ceremony continued as planned.

While the welfare and security of athletes is FISUs top priority, public order is an issue for the Taipei authorities. FISU has asked that future arrangements be reviewed.

FISU looks forward to the Universiade remaining a peaceful celebration of sport, education and culture.

(中時)