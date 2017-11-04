國外徵才網台灣變「中國一省」 政大去函要求更正

2017年11月04日 20:01 旺報 簡立欣

國立政治大學外國語文學院日前於英國求職網站「jobs.ac.uk」刊登徵人消息，尋找具有學術長才者，擔任專案助理（副）教授。然而有媒體報導，內文中政大所在地台灣，被列為「中國一省」（Province Of China）。政大4日表示，已經去函要求更正，否則撤廣告並退費。

政大聲明稿如下：

本校已由外語學院去函英國《jobs.ac.uk》以及美國《Chronicle Vitae》求職網站，針對刊登徵才訊息「職缺所在地」出現嚴重錯誤，所造成極大困擾，務必立即更正為「Taipei–Taiwan, ROC.」，否則撤除徵才廣告、退還刊登費用。

外語學院原申請信件中明確載明「職缺所在地」為「NO.64, Sec.2, ZhiNan Rd., Wenshan District, Taipei, Taiwan 116 R.O.C.」。

政大並附上去函：

Dear Sir/Madam,

Regarding our advertisements “Full-Time Assistant Professor/Associate

Professor of Language and Technology Studies” and “Full-Time Assistant Professor/Associate Professor of Translation and Interpreting Studies,” there were serious mistakes about the location information. It is now shown as “Taipei - Taiwan, Province Of China” in each advertisement, but it must be “Taipei – Taiwan, ROC.”

We feel terribly disturbed by such mistakes because Taiwan ROC has never been and is not a province of China. Please correct them immediately. If the mistakes cannot be corrected, we have to withdraw the advertisements and request for refund.

National Chengchi University

(旺報)