陸啟用M503四航線 蔡總統推特首度回應

2018年01月05日 13:16 中時電子報 陳定瑜 ／綜合報導 ／綜合報導

中國大陸昨逕自啟用M503四航線，在台灣引發軒然大波。總統蔡英文剛在推特(twitter)首度回應，訴諸國際，指大陸這舉動，無助於區域穩定，應該避免；台灣將繼續維持現狀，呼籲各方共同努力。

蔡總統表示，兩岸穩定關係對區域安定相當重要，大陸近期頻繁軍事活動，包括M503航線等單邊行動，正在破壞穩定，應該避免。她指出，台灣將繼續維持現狀，我們呼籲各方也這樣做。

以下為蔡總統推特全文：

Cross-strait stability is impt to regional stability. Recent unilateral actions by #China – including M503 flight route & increased military exercises – are destabilizing & should be avoided. #Taiwan will continue to safeguard the status quo. We call on all parties to do the same.

(中時電子報)