澳網爆冷輸鄭泫 「喬帥」肘傷竟已悄悄動刀

澳網睽違6個月復出再戰，塞爾維亞前球王喬柯維奇(Novak Djokovic)卻在男單爆冷輸給南韓21歲新星鄭泫，提前16強止步。由於右手肘傷未癒，澳網結束後已悄悄動手術，他3日才個人instagram公布消息，請球迷別擔心。
12座大賽冠軍喬柯維奇，去年溫網後因手肘傷勢提前結束球季，休息6個月選擇在自己最拿手的墨爾本公園復出，復出前只打了一場表演賽，儘管發球姿勢有稍作修正，但傷癒首場差強人意，16強就遭鄭泫直落3淘汰。
Hey guys, I owe you some news about my recovery. I’ve been carrying this injury for the past two years, and during this time I’ve been seeing many doctors. Truth be told, there were many different opinions, different diagnoses, different suggestions... It was not easy for me to choose which way to go and what to do. I took 6 months off last season hoping to come back fully recovered, but unfortunately I still felt pain. I really missed competing, it’s in my blood and I had to give it a try on AO. Anyhow, I agreed with my team that I would try different methods after I finish in Australia and a few days ago I accepted to do a small medical intervention on my elbow. It seems like I am on the good road now to full recovery. It’s quite a journey this one, I have to say. I’m learning a lot and for that I’m grateful. I’ve always taken care of my body and looked for the most natural ways to heal, and my body has rewarded me with some incredible years on tour. I am super positive and excited to follow my recovery through so I can come back to the place I love the most. The court. I’ll keep you posted and thanks for cheering me on!
為了一絕後患，「喬帥」透露自己澳網後已接受小型的「侵入性治療」，他在個人instagram對粉絲坦承對於自己身體復原狀況「欠缺交代」，表示自己過去兩年一直帶傷拚戰，也看過許多醫生，給予不同的治療方式和建議。
「喬帥」透露自己最初選擇6個月復健，顯然成果有限，「不幸的是，我仍舊感到疼痛。」但因為自己太懷念拚戰時光，選擇回到澳網，但對團隊承諾澳網結束後會接受另一種治療方式。
「幾天前我的手肘已接受小型的醫療性侵入治療，目前看起來，我已經在完全康復的正軌上。」喬柯維奇坦言復健是一條漫長的路，但自己態度很正向，且期待遵循復健歷程，「如此我才能回到我最愛的地方。感謝你們的支持和鼓勵。」
(中時電子報)