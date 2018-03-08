美阿拉巴馬州校園傳槍響 釀1死2傷

據美國福斯第六新聞網（Fox 6 News）報導，繼佛州校園槍響後，美國阿拉巴馬州（Alabama）一所中學昨日也傳出槍響，造成1名17歲女學生遭誤射死亡，另有2人受傷送醫治療。該州伯明罕警長威爾森（Orlando Wilson）對於槍擊案細節三緘其口，僅表示全案正在調查中，只透露槍手使用警方規格的槍枝，但對於實際原因仍不清楚。
Birmingham City Schools releases statement after shooting at Huffman High School pic.twitter.com/Ffq7RizZ1W— #WVTM13 (@WVTM13) 2018年3月7日
I'm saddened to learn of the death of the Huffman student. I'm praying for the family of this young lady who tragically lost her life way too early. Every life is precious and even though this was an accident it reaffirms there's no place for students to have firearms on campus.— Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) 2018年3月8日
對此槍擊案，阿拉巴馬州長凱·伊佛（Kay Ivey）發表聲明，對於槍擊案感到震驚且遺憾，她將會為17歲死者的家人祈禱，每條生命都是寶貴且獨特的，即便是誤殺，這次事件也再次證明了校園內不應該存在槍枝。
(中時電子報)