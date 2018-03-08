美阿拉巴馬州校園傳槍響 釀1死2傷

美國阿拉巴馬州校園傳出槍響，一名17歲女學生身亡。（圖/美聯社）

中時電子報

據美國福斯第六新聞網（Fox 6 News）報導，繼佛州校園槍響後，美國阿拉巴馬州（Alabama）一所中學昨日也傳出槍響，造成1名17歲女學生遭誤射死亡，另有2人受傷送醫治療。該州伯明罕警長威爾森（Orlando Wilson）對於槍擊案細節三緘其口，僅表示全案正在調查中，只透露槍手使用警方規格的槍枝，但對於實際原因仍不清楚。

對此槍擊案，阿拉巴馬州長凱·伊佛（Kay Ivey）發表聲明，對於槍擊案感到震驚且遺憾，她將會為17歲死者的家人祈禱，每條生命都是寶貴且獨特的，即便是誤殺，這次事件也再次證明了校園內不應該存在槍枝。

(中時電子報)

文章來源：2 students shot at Huffman High School; 1 dead

