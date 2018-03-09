歷史性一刻 川普將於5月前與金正恩會面

據路透社報導，南韓高層表示，美國總統川普（Donald Trump）將於5月份，與北韓領導人金正恩（Kim Jong Un）會面。一旦會談成真，將成為美國與北韓之間，歷史上首次現任元首的正式會談。
South Korean national security adviser: "I told President Trump that in our meeting, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said he's committed to denuclearization. He pledged that North Korea will refrain from any further nuclear or missile tests." https://t.co/4hFR3QVIoi pic.twitter.com/vBWktTMuyI— CBS News (@CBSNews) 2018年3月9日
Kim Jong Un talked about denuclearization with the South Korean Representatives, not just a freeze. Also, no missile testing by North Korea during this period of time. Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached. Meeting being planned!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2018年3月9日
稍早之前，美國有線新聞網（CNN）報導，南韓訪美特使團今抵達華府，向美國總統川普轉交北韓最高領導人金正恩的信件，白宮（White House）高層官員透露，金正恩的信件內容中，以中止核武試驗為誘因，邀請川普進行歷史性的會面會談。
曾率團訪問平壤、並獲金正恩親自接見的南韓國家安保室長鄭義溶（Chung Eui-Yong），在白宮前向媒體透露，金正恩願意放棄核武試驗與任何彈道飛彈的測試，換取與美國進行最高層會談的機會。
(中時電子報)