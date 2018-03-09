歷史性一刻 川普將於5月前與金正恩會面

美國總統川普同意與金正恩會面。（圖/路透社）

據路透社報導，南韓高層表示，美國總統川普（Donald Trump）將於5月份，與北韓領導人金正恩（Kim Jong Un）會面。一旦會談成真，將成為美國與北韓之間，歷史上首次現任元首的正式會談。

稍早之前，美國有線新聞網（CNN）報導，南韓訪美特使團今抵達華府，向美國總統川普轉交北韓最高領導人金正恩的信件，白宮（White House）高層官員透露，金正恩的信件內容中，以中止核武試驗為誘因，邀請川普進行歷史性的會面會談。

同意與金正恩（圖左）的川普（圖右），是否真的有可能創造歷史性的一刻？（圖/路透社）

曾率團訪問平壤、並獲金正恩親自接見的南韓國家安保室長鄭義溶（Chung Eui-Yong），在白宮前向媒體透露，金正恩願意放棄核武試驗與任何彈道飛彈的測試，換取與美國進行最高層會談的機會。

文章來源：Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump to meet, says South Korea

