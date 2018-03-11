川金會面 導彈不搗蛋

金正恩前一日才承諾不再於凌晨試射導彈，以免打擾南韓總統文在寅的美夢，美國總統川普今天又帶來新消息，指出北韓政府已承諾在兩人會談未落幕前，不再試射導彈。
根據法新社及NBC多家媒體報導，川普今天在離開白宮前往賓夕法尼亞時對媒體說明了朝鮮問題：「他們承諾在此期間他們不會射擊導彈。（They promised they wouldn't be shooting off missiles in the meantime.）」
川普在稍早的推文表達了同樣的說法：「北韓自2017年11月28日以來未再試射導彈，且承諾直到我們會談結束前不會再試射。我相信他們會信守承諾。」
(中時電子報)
North Korea has not conducted a Missile Test since November 28, 2017 and has promised not to do so through our meetings. I believe they will honor that commitment!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2018年3月10日