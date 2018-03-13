川普踢走提勒森　美國務卿改由中情局長蓬佩奧接任

Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018
據《華盛頓郵報》報導，白宮官員當地時間週二（13日）表示，美國總統川普解除了美國國務卿提勒森(Rex Tillerson)職務，由中央情報局(CIA)局長蓬佩奧(Mike Pompeo)接任。
《紐約時報》報導，提勒森在擔任國務卿任內，針對各種外交政策問題，曾與川普發生多次衝突。川普今日宣布解除提勒森美國國務卿的職務。並由中情局長蓬佩奧接任該職務。
川普在推特上宣布中情局長蓬佩奧將接任美國國務卿一職，並感謝提勒森的付出。
川普同時公布新任中情局長將由現年62歲的哈佩爾(Gina Haspel)接任。她即將成為第1位擔任美國中央情報局長的女性。
(旺報)