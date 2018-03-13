川普踢走提勒森　美國務卿改由中情局長蓬佩奧接任

提勒森(左)和新任美國國務卿蓬佩奧(右)。(圖/路透)

友善列印
旺報
、中國時報 、中時電子報

據《華盛頓郵報》報導，白宮官員當地時間週二（13日）表示，美國總統川普解除了美國國務卿提勒森(Rex Tillerson)職務，由中央情報局(CIA)局長蓬佩奧(Mike Pompeo)接任。

美國將出現史上首位女中情局長 作風出奇強悍

《紐約時報》報導，提勒森在擔任國務卿任內，針對各種外交政策問題，曾與川普發生多次衝突。川普今日宣布解除提勒森美國國務卿的職務。並由中情局長蓬佩奧接任該職務。

川普在推特上宣布中情局長蓬佩奧將接任美國國務卿一職，並感謝提勒森的付出。

川普同時公布新任中情局長將由現年62歲的哈佩爾(Gina Haspel)接任。她即將成為第1位擔任美國中央情報局長的女性。

(旺報)

為了一句「白癡」川普開除提勒森 中局情長龐皮奧接任國務卿
川普視察加州的美墨邊界高牆樣本 土耳其外長：美土關係處於破裂之…

推薦閱讀

發表意見
留言規則
中時電子報對留言系統使用者發布的文字、圖片或檔案保有片面修改或移除的權利。當使用者使用本網站留言服務時，表示已詳細閱讀並完全了解，且同意配合下述規定：
  • 請勿重覆刊登一樣的文章，或大意內容相同、類似的文章
  • 請不要刊登與主題無相關之內容
  • 發言涉及攻擊、侮辱、影射或其他有違社會善良風俗、社會正義、國家安全、政府法令之內容，本網站將會直接移除
  • 請勿以發文、回文等方式，進行商業廣告、騷擾網友等行為，或是為特定網站、blog宣傳，一經發現，將會限制您的發言權限或者封鎖帳號
  • 為避免留言系統變成發洩區和口水版，請勿轉貼新聞性文章、報導或相關連結
  • 請勿提供軟體註冊碼等違反智慧財產權之資訊
  • 禁止發表涉及他人隱私、含有個人對公眾人物之私評，且未經證實、未註明消息來源的網路八卦、不實謠言等
  • 請確認發表或回覆的內容（圖片）未侵害到他人的著作權、商標、專利等權利；若因發表或回覆內容而產生的版權法律責任將由使用者自行承擔，不代表中時電子報的立場，請遵守相關法律規範
違反上述規定者，中時電子報有權刪除留言，或者直接封鎖帳號！請使用者在發言前，務必先閱讀留言板規則，謝謝配合。