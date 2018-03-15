巴西隊長內馬坐輪椅養傷 也向霍金致敬

2018年03月15日 19:32 中時電子報 李弘斌 ／綜合報導 ／綜合報導

Você tem que ter uma atitude positiva e tirar o melhor da situação na qual se encontra.



Stephen Hawking pic.twitter.com/JE2MtyuT6b — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) 2018年3月14日

與漸凍症對抗逾半世紀的物理學泰斗霍金（Stephen Hawking）日前辭世，連「巴西隊長」內馬（Neymar）都在Instagram上向他致敬。尤其內馬目前因腳傷免戰，po出他自己坐輪椅的照片，也正好呼應霍金給世人的印象。

內馬在Instagram寫的這段葡萄牙文，其實也來自霍金談到其殘疾的名言，「One has to have a positive attitude and must make the best of the situation that one finds oneself in」，就是要正向、樂觀的面對人生困境。

內馬目前的確也需要樂觀，他因為上月受傷，導致右腳蹠骨骨裂開刀，可能要免戰3個月之久。也就是說，內馬可能要到俄羅斯世足賽開踢前兩周，才能重新回到球場，對巴西問鼎隊史第6座世足冠軍，投下了極大的變數。

