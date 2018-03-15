巴西隊長內馬坐輪椅養傷 也向霍金致敬

內馬在IG放上自己坐輪椅養傷的照片，向物理學泰斗霍金致敬。（IG翻攝）

友善列印
中時電子報
／綜合報導

與漸凍症對抗逾半世紀的物理學泰斗霍金（Stephen Hawking）日前辭世，連「巴西隊長」內馬（Neymar）都在Instagram上向他致敬。尤其內馬目前因腳傷免戰，po出他自己坐輪椅的照片，也正好呼應霍金給世人的印象。

內馬在Instagram寫的這段葡萄牙文，其實也來自霍金談到其殘疾的名言，「One has to have a positive attitude and must make the best of the situation that one finds oneself in」，就是要正向、樂觀的面對人生困境。

內馬目前的確也需要樂觀，他因為上月受傷，導致右腳蹠骨骨裂開刀，可能要免戰3個月之久。也就是說，內馬可能要到俄羅斯世足賽開踢前兩周，才能重新回到球場，對巴西問鼎隊史第6座世足冠軍，投下了極大的變數。

(中時電子報)

足協卡邱義仁條款 4年前改選沒這…

推薦閱讀

發表意見
留言規則
中時電子報對留言系統使用者發布的文字、圖片或檔案保有片面修改或移除的權利。當使用者使用本網站留言服務時，表示已詳細閱讀並完全了解，且同意配合下述規定：
  • 請勿重覆刊登一樣的文章，或大意內容相同、類似的文章
  • 請不要刊登與主題無相關之內容
  • 發言涉及攻擊、侮辱、影射或其他有違社會善良風俗、社會正義、國家安全、政府法令之內容，本網站將會直接移除
  • 請勿以發文、回文等方式，進行商業廣告、騷擾網友等行為，或是為特定網站、blog宣傳，一經發現，將會限制您的發言權限或者封鎖帳號
  • 為避免留言系統變成發洩區和口水版，請勿轉貼新聞性文章、報導或相關連結
  • 請勿提供軟體註冊碼等違反智慧財產權之資訊
  • 禁止發表涉及他人隱私、含有個人對公眾人物之私評，且未經證實、未註明消息來源的網路八卦、不實謠言等
  • 請確認發表或回覆的內容（圖片）未侵害到他人的著作權、商標、專利等權利；若因發表或回覆內容而產生的版權法律責任將由使用者自行承擔，不代表中時電子報的立場，請遵守相關法律規範
違反上述規定者，中時電子報有權刪除留言，或者直接封鎖帳號！請使用者在發言前，務必先閱讀留言板規則，謝謝配合。