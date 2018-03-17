差2天就可退休 美FBI副局長麥卡比突遭開除

原聯邦調查局副局長麥卡比，突遭司法部長塞辛斯免職。（圖/美聯社）

中時電子報

據美國公共電視網（NPR）報導，繼國務卿提勒森（Rex Tillerson）突遭去職後，川普（Donald Trump）政府又傳出一名高階官員遭開除。美國司法部長塞辛斯（Jeff Sessions）方才宣布，以未經授權向媒體爆料為由，即刻開除曾代理局長職務、現任聯邦調查局（FBI）副局長安德魯·麥卡比（Andrew McCabe）職務，引發外界一陣嘩然。

因為從1996年起、已在局內服務22年的麥卡比，即將於2天後屆齡退休，卻在此時遭到開除，恐危及他的退休金與相關福利計畫。事實上，麥卡比早在前年總統大選期間，就已是共和黨議員群起攻之的目標。主因是當時正角逐維吉尼亞州議員的妻子吉兒（Jill McCabe），接受了前州長、也是希拉蕊（Hillary Clinton）支持者之一的泰瑞·麥考夫（Terry McAuliffe）捐贈，雖然司法部與調查局都表態無犯法之嫌，但共和黨陣營卻認為麥卡比有失公正。

現年49歲的麥卡比，出生於美國康乃狄克州，擁有杜克大學（Duke University）與聖路易華盛頓大學（Washington University in St. Louis）的學位，攻讀法學院期間，曾在司法部與聯邦調查局實習。28歲那年進入聯邦調查局紐約分處工作，歷任局內反恐處、國家安全處與華府分處等職務，2013年參與波士頓馬拉松爆炸（Boston Marathon bombing）調查，並成為刑偵調查計畫的主任，前年（2016）被前局長柯米（James Comey）提拔為副手。

麥卡比曾在柯米遭拔官時，短暫代理聯邦調查局長職務3個月，直到新任局長克里斯多福·瑞伊（Christopher A. Wray）上任為止。他與擔任小兒科醫師的妻子吉兒結縭多年，育有一子一女，曾鼓勵妻子於2015年挑戰維吉尼亞州參議員選舉，可惜最終仍不敵對手落敗。

川普政府閣員相繼離職，除國務卿外，連白宮國安顧問麥克馬斯特（H. R. McMaster）、幕僚長凱利（John Francis Kelly）等都傳出準備走人的消息，讓外界對這屆美國政府的統合能力與未來走向，愈來愈覺得霧裡看花。

(中時電子報)

文章來源：Justice Department Fires Embattled FBI Deputy Director Just Short of Retirement

文章來源：Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe Is Fired 2 Days Before Retirement

