又是「玩笑」惹禍！ 美女主播嘲笑槍擊生還者惹眾怒

美國福斯新聞網女主播蘿拉英格翰（圖左），因為在推特嘲笑槍擊案生還者之一的霍格（圖右），成為眾矢之的。（圖/美聯社）

據美國西雅圖時報（Seattle Times）報導，佛州槍擊案震驚全美各地與全球，生還的學生不斷地透過自身努力，向公眾和聯邦政府表達他們的憤怒，但任職於福斯新聞網（Fox News）的知名女主播蘿拉英格翰（Laura Ingraham），卻在自己的推特上，公開以「玩笑」方式、嘲笑17歲學生代表的霍格（David Hogg）被四間大學拒絕申請的事。

此推特立刻引起眾怒，大批網友紛紛重砲留言抨擊、現在已有十多間大企業撤銷對其節目的廣告，藉此表達抗議，包含雀巢（Nestle）、旅遊網站Expedia和TripAdvisor等。雖然蘿拉在第一時間透過推特滅火，向霍格致歉，並希望他持續堅持信念不放棄，但顯然傷害已經產生，撤銷廣告以表達不信任之意的企業愈來愈多。

現年54歲的蘿拉，是美國知名保守派的女主播，出生於康乃狄克州，擁有達特茅斯學院（Dartmouth College）與維吉尼亞大學（University of Virginia）兩間名校學位。她曾是雷根（Ronald Reagan）政府的國內政策顧問。在取得法律博士（J.D.）後，曾擔任數年的律師職務，直到1990年應邀主持MSNBC電視台的新聞節目「Watch it!」，正式轉戰媒體界。2008年轉入共和黨傾向更明顯的福斯電視網至今。至今未婚，領養3名來自海外的2子1女。

對於蘿拉的道歉，霍格僅淡淡地回應，「除非她（蘿拉）能改變在電視上的形象與態度，對我與我一同奮戰的朋友們更加友善，我才會接受道歉。」

(中時電子報)

文章來源：Facing boycott, Laura Ingraham apologizes for taunting Parkland teen

文章來源：Advertisers – including TripAdvisor, Nestle, Wayfair and Hulu – are dumping Laura Ingraham after she slammed Parkland survivor

