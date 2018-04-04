離奇空難 印度空軍Mi-17直升機喜馬拉雅山區翻覆

據俄羅斯衛星通訊社3日報導，俄製Mi-17V-5直升機是世界最先進的軍用運輸直升機。雖然事故原因尚未查明，據當地居民表示，初步認定為飛機在降落時碰觸到地面鋼樑。

一架印度空軍(IAF)的Mi-17V-5式直升機，週二上午在印度北方與中國大陸西藏相鄰的北阿坎德邦(Himalayan state)位於喜馬拉雅山區凱達爾納特(Kedamath)的一處村莊降落時失事翻覆，機上含機組人員6人無人死亡，該次飛行為運輸一批建築材料。

魯德拉普拉耶格區（Rudraprayag）行政長官Mangesh Ghildiyal在電話中向俄羅斯衛星通訊社表示，「當時天氣晴朗，事故發生原因不明。一位機組員腿部受傷，其餘五人在一般檢查後出院」。

一位當地居民向俄羅斯衛星通訊社表示，看起來像是飛行員在降落時碰到地面鋼樑後直升機失去控制。俄製運輸直升機搭載建築材料，用於正在進行中的古老的凱達爾那特神廟整修工程。尼赫魯山地工程協會（Nehru Institute of Mountaineering）及當地政府均投入救援。

Mi-17V-5式直升機在2013年，凱達爾納特村因大規模山崩和淹水部分遭毀的救援任務中扮演主要救援任務的角色。從當時開始，就以直升機協助該地區受到洪水沖刷掉的區域的重建工作。

據FIRSTPOST網報導，Mi-17是Mi-8/17直升機家族的軍用運輸型號。由俄國直升機公司（Russian Helicopters）的子公司Kazan直升機(Kazan Helicopters)公司製造。Mi-17V-5型的最大起飛重量為13,000公斤，可搭載36名全副武裝的士兵，或吊掛4,500公斤重的物資。

文章來源：Indian Air Force Mi-17 Helicopter Crashes Near the Himalayas

文章來源：Uttarakhand: IAF's Mi 17 chopper crash-lands in Kedarnath; four, including pilot, suffer minor injuries

