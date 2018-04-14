喬治夏綠蒂將有弟弟？ 英國威廉王子疑似說溜嘴

英國威廉王子（圖右）與妻子凱特（圖左）先前出訪印度。（圖/英國王室官網）

據澳洲新聞網（ABC）報導，即將迎接第三名愛的結晶，英國威廉王子（Prince William）與凱特（Kate Middleton）對外始終對性別保密。不過眼尖的英國媒體卻發現，今日在威爾斯出席賽車活動的威廉，疑似在談話中不經意地說溜嘴，當被問到可能給孩子取什麼名字時，不假思索地表示，「我會堅持『傑克』這個名字！」發現氣氛不對時，隨即補了一句，「或是賈姬（Jackie）也可以！」

威廉的「說溜嘴」，立刻讓大批英國與歐洲媒體沸騰，都認為這很可能就是最終暗示。由於兩人的高人氣，也讓英國掀起猜測王室新成員的樂趣，目前最受歡迎的小王子名字艾伯特（Albert）、與女王伊莉莎白二世（Queen Elizabeth II）的父親喬治六世（George VI）同名；最夯的小公主名字則是愛麗絲（Alice）。

英國王室二號繼承人、劍橋公爵威廉王子（Prince William），於2011年迎娶蘇格蘭名校聖安德魯大學（The University of St Andrews）的同學凱特（Kate Middleton），本就是媒體寵兒的兩人，婚後育有一子一女：喬治（Prince George）與夏綠蒂（Princess Charlotte），也隨著父母的高知名度，成為英國王室最出名的網紅。兩人於去年9月份宣布懷上第三胎後，再次抓住英國與全世界的目光，甚至有蓋過弟弟哈利王子（Prince Harry）的婚禮光芒。

不只英國，全球都很關注這對高人氣王室夫妻威廉（圖右）與凱特（圖左）的第三名子女性別。（圖/英國王室）

熱鬧的英國王室，今年度將有「三喜臨門」，除了迎接威廉與凱特的第三名子女外，5月份還將有哈利王子（Prince Harry）與未婚妻、好萊塢明星梅根馬克爾（Meghan Markle）的婚禮；昨日也傳出，安德魯王子（Prince Andrew）次女、王位繼承第8順位的尤金妮公主（Princess Eugenie），也將在秋季時，與交往多年的富商男友布魯斯班（Jack Brooksbank）結婚，讓這個全球知名度最高的王室再次聚集媒體焦點。

