喬治夏綠蒂將有弟弟？ 英國威廉王子疑似說溜嘴

據澳洲新聞網（ABC）報導，即將迎接第三名愛的結晶，英國威廉王子（Prince William）與凱特（Kate Middleton）對外始終對性別保密。不過眼尖的英國媒體卻發現，今日在威爾斯出席賽車活動的威廉，疑似在談話中不經意地說溜嘴，當被問到可能給孩子取什麼名字時，不假思索地表示，「我會堅持『傑克』這個名字！」發現氣氛不對時，隨即補了一句，「或是賈姬（Jackie）也可以！」
威廉的「說溜嘴」，立刻讓大批英國與歐洲媒體沸騰，都認為這很可能就是最終暗示。由於兩人的高人氣，也讓英國掀起猜測王室新成員的樂趣，目前最受歡迎的小王子名字艾伯特（Albert）、與女王伊莉莎白二世（Queen Elizabeth II）的父親喬治六世（George VI）同名；最夯的小公主名字則是愛麗絲（Alice）。
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family. The image features on Their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. The photograph shows The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their two children at Kensington Palace. It was taken earlier this year by @chrisjacksongetty Their Royal Highnesses have also announced this morning that Princess Charlotte will attend the Willcocks Nursery School in London from January 2018. The Willcocks Nursery School has said: "We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen the Willcocks Nursery School for Princess Charlotte. We look forward to welcoming Charlotte to our nursery in January."
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at @CovCathedral – TRH's first visit during their day of engagements in Coventry. pic.twitter.com/VOD5jW1sFl— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 2018年1月16日
英國王室二號繼承人、劍橋公爵威廉王子（Prince William），於2011年迎娶蘇格蘭名校聖安德魯大學（The University of St Andrews）的同學凱特（Kate Middleton），本就是媒體寵兒的兩人，婚後育有一子一女：喬治（Prince George）與夏綠蒂（Princess Charlotte），也隨著父母的高知名度，成為英國王室最出名的網紅。兩人於去年9月份宣布懷上第三胎後，再次抓住英國與全世界的目光，甚至有蓋過弟弟哈利王子（Prince Harry）的婚禮光芒。
熱鬧的英國王室，今年度將有「三喜臨門」，除了迎接威廉與凱特的第三名子女外，5月份還將有哈利王子（Prince Harry）與未婚妻、好萊塢明星梅根馬克爾（Meghan Markle）的婚禮；昨日也傳出，安德魯王子（Prince Andrew）次女、王位繼承第8順位的尤金妮公主（Princess Eugenie），也將在秋季時，與交往多年的富商男友布魯斯班（Jack Brooksbank）結婚，讓這個全球知名度最高的王室再次聚集媒體焦點。
(中時電子報)