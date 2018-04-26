世足》張伯倫膝傷報銷 英格蘭痛失主將

英超「紅軍」利物浦25日在歐冠首回合5比2痛宰義甲AS羅馬，但這場勝利也付出了代價，受傷的還包括英格蘭國家隊。紅軍中場好手張伯倫上半場傷退，經診斷為膝蓋韌帶撕裂，本季提前報銷也確定無緣俄羅斯世足賽。
「在球季如此關鍵的時刻這樣受傷，真的令人非常沮喪，」張伯倫在IG上po文表示：「我無法在利物浦這次的歐冠之旅繼續出賽，也無法代表英格蘭出征世界盃，但我還是會全力支持大家，為他們加油。」
Absolutely devastated to have picked up this injury at such a crucial time in the season. Gutted I won’t be able to play any further part now in our Champions League run for Liverpool, and also the World Cup with England. But now it’s all about supporting the boys and getting behind them. I know we have what it takes to do something special in this tournament. I’m going to give everything I have to make sure I’m back as quickly as possible. However, this all pales in comparison to how the family of the liverpool fan badly hurt before last nights game must be feeling. My thoughts are with him and his loved ones. Thank you for all your kind words, messages and support. I’ll see you soon. #YNWA
張伯倫本季在各項賽事替利物浦出賽42場，原本也被認為有機會躋身英格蘭的世足先發陣容。去年他在「三獅軍團」的6場世足資格賽出賽5場，而在3月對義大利與荷蘭的兩場國際友誼賽，張伯倫也都在先發11人之列。
張伯倫在歐冠對羅馬之戰受傷，隔天接受進一步的診斷後，卻認為嚴重的膝蓋傷勢。據了解，他在利物浦的梅爾伍訓練中心也親自致電英格蘭教頭邵斯蓋（Gareth Southgate），告知自己的受傷情況。
這也是24歲的張伯倫第2次錯過世足大賽，4年前在巴西世足賽，年僅20歲的他也被選入英格蘭隊，但熱身賽受到輕微膝傷，最後無緣大賽，未料這次傷得更早，也傷得更重。
(中時電子報)