世足》張伯倫膝傷報銷 英格蘭痛失主將

利物浦中場張伯倫在歐冠對羅馬之戰受傷退場，經診斷為膝蓋韌帶撕裂，確定無緣俄羅斯世足賽。（美聯社資料照）

英超「紅軍」利物浦25日在歐冠首回合5比2痛宰義甲AS羅馬，但這場勝利也付出了代價，受傷的還包括英格蘭國家隊。紅軍中場好手張伯倫上半場傷退，經診斷為膝蓋韌帶撕裂，本季提前報銷也確定無緣俄羅斯世足賽。

「在球季如此關鍵的時刻這樣受傷，真的令人非常沮喪，」張伯倫在IG上po文表示：「我無法在利物浦這次的歐冠之旅繼續出賽，也無法代表英格蘭出征世界盃，但我還是會全力支持大家，為他們加油。」

張伯倫本季在各項賽事替利物浦出賽42場，原本也被認為有機會躋身英格蘭的世足先發陣容。去年他在「三獅軍團」的6場世足資格賽出賽5場，而在3月對義大利與荷蘭的兩場國際友誼賽，張伯倫也都在先發11人之列。

張伯倫在歐冠對羅馬之戰受傷，隔天接受進一步的診斷後，卻認為嚴重的膝蓋傷勢。據了解，他在利物浦的梅爾伍訓練中心也親自致電英格蘭教頭邵斯蓋（Gareth Southgate），告知自己的受傷情況。

這也是24歲的張伯倫第2次錯過世足大賽，4年前在巴西世足賽，年僅20歲的他也被選入英格蘭隊，但熱身賽受到輕微膝傷，最後無緣大賽，未料這次傷得更早，也傷得更重。

