影》大谷翔平指叉球太神 44打數僅被打1安！

Slow your roll on Shohei Ohtani's splitter, folks. The batting average against it went up today.



To .023.



Hitters were 0-for-36 with 24 K's.

They're now 1-for-44 with 30 K's.



Wilson Ramos' liner off Zack Cozart's glove today was the 1st hit off Ohtani's splitter in MLB.