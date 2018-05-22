NBA》勇士伊戈達拉輕傷 對火箭第4戰存疑

勇士伊戈達拉(右)與隊友在場邊休息。(美聯社)

勇士隊伊戈達拉(Andre Iguodala)前役對戰火箭時撞傷左膝，當時認為沒有大礙，不過隔天看來有些不適，他因此缺席了周一的練球，不確定第4戰能否上場。勇士目前以2勝1負領先火箭。

當時比賽進行到末節，勇士大幅領先，伊戈達拉在防守火箭哈登(James Harden)切入時被撞到膝蓋，他後來退場就沒再上來。他對戰火箭3場都以先發上陣，第3戰負責看管哈登，發揮很大作用。

伊戈達拉是勇士隊2015年奪冠的MVP，他如果缺陣就迫使球隊要調整陣容，勇士可能尋求尼克楊(Nick Young)暫代先發。

