NBA》勇士伊戈達拉輕傷 對火箭第4戰存疑

From the fourth quarter of Game 3: After defending a James Harden drive and picking up a steal, Andre Iguodala comes up hobbling. He stayed in the backcourt on the Warriors' offensive possession, checked out of the game a minute later, and didn't return: pic.twitter.com/s5UvIV7MK4— Dan Devine (@YourManDevine) 2018年5月21日
勇士隊伊戈達拉(Andre Iguodala)前役對戰火箭時撞傷左膝，當時認為沒有大礙，不過隔天看來有些不適，他因此缺席了周一的練球，不確定第4戰能否上場。勇士目前以2勝1負領先火箭。
當時比賽進行到末節，勇士大幅領先，伊戈達拉在防守火箭哈登(James Harden)切入時被撞到膝蓋，他後來退場就沒再上來。他對戰火箭3場都以先發上陣，第3戰負責看管哈登，發揮很大作用。
伊戈達拉是勇士隊2015年奪冠的MVP，他如果缺陣就迫使球隊要調整陣容，勇士可能尋求尼克楊(Nick Young)暫代先發。
(中時電子報)