15傷！2嫌炸彈攻擊加拿大餐廳後逃逸

加拿大安大略餐廳的監視器拍到，兩名嫌犯進入餐廳放置炸彈的畫面。（圖/Peel Regional Police推特）

兩男性嫌犯當地時間周四晚在加拿大安大略餐廳引爆土製炸彈，導致15人受傷，其中3人重傷後逃離現場。

據路透和CNBC報導，一名加拿大警方消息人士說，15名傷患已送醫。

文章來源：2 males wanted after improvised explosive device detonated at Mississauga restaurant injures 15

