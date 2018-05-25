15傷！2嫌炸彈攻擊加拿大餐廳後逃逸

2 suspects attended the scene, detonated an Improvised Explosive Device within the restaurant. Several injured were taken to local hospital and 3 in critical condition were taken to a Toronto Trauma Centre. pic.twitter.com/yzCT59UVN6— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) 2018年5月25日
兩男性嫌犯當地時間周四晚在加拿大安大略餐廳引爆土製炸彈，導致15人受傷，其中3人重傷後逃離現場。
Explosion: Multiple people injured following reports of an explosion at Bambay Bhel Restaurant 5035 Hurontario St near Eglinton in Mississauga. pic.twitter.com/1Tb9ODag88— Tony Smyth (@LateNightCam) 2018年5月25日
Multiple injuries after explosion in a restaurant in #Canada’s #Ontario. pic.twitter.com/z5lRRRxynk— Press TV (@PressTV) 2018年5月25日
據路透和CNBC報導，一名加拿大警方消息人士說，15名傷患已送醫。
(中時電子報)