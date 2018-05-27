圖輯》人生里程碑！2018美海軍學院畢業典禮

美國海軍學院學生參加畢業典禮，興奮之情溢於言表。(截圖自推特)

又到了一年一度的畢業季！位於美國馬里蘭州安那波利斯市的美國海軍學院(United States Naval Academy)，在當地時間25日早上10:00舉行了2018年畢業典禮。美國總統川普也蒞臨典禮現場，為青年學子發表演說。

美國海軍學院是美國海軍和海軍陸戰隊的軍官基礎教育學校。所有就學學生都有准尉軍階，並且在畢業後，他們會被晉升為少尉。晉升之後，他們必須至少服役5年時間。

美國海軍學院畢業典禮上，學生互相擁抱慶祝。(圖/美聯社)
美國海軍學院畢業典禮上，學生開心慶祝。(圖/美聯社)
美國海軍學院畢業典禮。(圖/美聯社)
美國總統川普也現身海軍學院畢業典禮。(圖/美聯社)
美國海軍學院畢業典禮上，學生開心慶祝。(圖/美聯社)
美國海軍學院畢業典禮。(圖/路透)
美國海軍學院畢業典禮。(圖/美聯社)
美國海軍學院畢業典禮。(圖/美國海軍)

美國海軍學院畢業典禮。(圖/路透)
美國海軍學院畢業典禮。(圖/路透)
美國海軍學院畢業典禮上，學生開心慶祝。(圖/美聯社)
