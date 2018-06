來自美洲大陸 侏儸紀恐龍化石以7千萬拍出

Look at the sky ! A #dinosaur !

Still ONE day to D-DAY...

Tomorrow at 6pm (Paris time) we will offer at #auction this amazing unknown species of dino

Come visit us at the #EiffelTower #paleo #paris #paleontology #dinoaguttes @LaTourEiffel #jurassic #JurassicWorldFallenKingdom pic.twitter.com/dcAF1MKQsp