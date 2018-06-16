影》不能再等！ 美44議員聯名 攔截土耳其首架F-35戰機

據以色列國土報（Harretz）報導，至今仍動向成謎的土耳其F-35戰機（F-35 Lightning II）軍售案，隨著美國政府並無大動作阻擋、洛馬公司（Lockheed Martin）也已發出邀請函，讓不少美國國會議員開始著急了。聯邦眾議院（House of Representatives）有44名議員聯名，要求國防部長馬蒂斯（James Mattis）立即阻擋洛馬，欲以國家安全為由、不讓新型的F-35戰機被送往土耳其。
長年作為北約（NATO）會員國、又是美國在東地中海重要盟友之一的土耳其，為強化該國空軍戰力，向美方採購100架新式F-35匿蹤戰機，本將於21日風光迎接首架戰機返國，卻因土國總統埃爾多安（Recep Tayyip Erdogan）決定，同時向俄羅斯採購S-400飛彈系統一事，引起美國國內憂慮，擔心一旦將F-35戰機送交安卡拉（Ankara），難保機上的軍事機密不會被俄羅斯竊取或攔截，反倒對美軍和其他盟友產生嚴重的後果。
F-35隱匿戰鬥機，由全球最大的武器製造商洛克希德馬丁公司，聯手諾格（Northrop Grumman Corp）、普惠公司（Pratt & Whitney）和英國航太系統（BAE Systems）三間民營武器製造商，再加上以美國為首的11國聯盟共同出資，以聯合攻擊戰鬥機計劃（Joint Strike Fighter program）的名義完成。F-35戰機主要分為A、B、C三型，分別屬於傳統型、短場起降型和艦載型三類，每架平均售價約在1億美元（約32億台幣）上下。
事實上，眾議員之所以如此緊張，是因為阻擋的提案，要到7月4日才能審議，而如未有外力阻擋，土耳其很可能在本月月底就能取得首架戰機，屆時就「鞭長莫及」了。其實，反對此軍售案的不只有美國國會，與土耳其關係緊張的鄰居以色列，更不願看到自己的地緣空戰優勢被追上，但在謹慎評估後，以色列空軍（Israel Air Force）和政府知道阻擋機率渺茫，又不願造成雙方的心結，因此才始終不願做出任何表態。
