世足花絮》日本球迷賽後小舉動 被狂讚「最棒的客人」

This is my favourite moment of the World Cup so far; Japan fans picking up litter after their victory vs Columbia. The lessons in life we can take from the game. Why I support 🇯🇵 #class✅#respect✅#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/FyYLhAGDbi— Christopher McKaig (@Coachmckaig) 2018年6月19日
世界盃H組首戰，日本以2：1戰勝南美強敵哥倫比亞，場邊日本球迷激情嘶吼後，也不忘在激情過後沒有就此離去，反而留在現場撿垃圾、清理球場，還被外媒捕捉到這一幕貼心小動作，給予讚賞高度肯定。
根據英國《太陽報》、《BBC》報導指出，日本在 H 組首戰擊敗哥倫比亞後，日本球迷第一個動作不是大肆慶祝，而是自動自發拿出準備好的塑膠袋，將座位周遭的垃圾撿起，甚至連哥倫比亞的加油區也一併清理，讓外媒也佩服，在標題大讚「最棒的客人」。
這些日本球迷用來撿拾垃圾用的藍色塑膠袋，可在充飽氣後作為應援用途，賽後還能當作垃圾袋。《太陽報》指出，這是球迷對「藍武士」日本隊的最佳應援，「日本再一次展露，為何在世界盃擁有最棒的球迷」。
同樣的場景也在塞內加爾2：1喜贏波蘭後重演，球迷離場前也是紛紛將垃圾集中處理，世足官方推特也將這幕拍下，並寫道：「這是今天所見最棒的事，這就是水準。」
(中時電子報)
This is the best thing you will see today.— FlFA World Cup (@WorIdCupFC) 2018年6月19日
Senegal fans cleaning their section before leaving the stadium to celebrate their historic victory against Poland. 👏🏻🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/yre3Cmn1yy
文章來源：World Cup 2018: Japan fans tidy up stadium following win over Colombia to cement reputation as best guests