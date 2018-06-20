世足花絮》日本球迷賽後小舉動 被狂讚「最棒的客人」

世足花絮》日本球迷賽後小舉動 被狂讚「最棒的客人」。（圖/翻攝自《太陽報》）

友善列印
中時電子報

世界盃H組首戰，日本以2：1戰勝南美強敵哥倫比亞，場邊日本球迷激情嘶吼後，也不忘在激情過後沒有就此離去，反而留在現場撿垃圾、清理球場，還被外媒捕捉到這一幕貼心小動作，給予讚賞高度肯定。

根據英國《太陽報》、《BBC》報導指出，日本在 H 組首戰擊敗哥倫比亞後，日本球迷第一個動作不是大肆慶祝，而是自動自發拿出準備好的塑膠袋，將座位周遭的垃圾撿起，甚至連哥倫比亞的加油區也一併清理，讓外媒也佩服，在標題大讚「最棒的客人」。

這些日本球迷用來撿拾垃圾用的藍色塑膠袋，可在充飽氣後作為應援用途，賽後還能當作垃圾袋。《太陽報》指出，這是球迷對「藍武士」日本隊的最佳應援，「日本再一次展露，為何在世界盃擁有最棒的球迷」。

同樣的場景也在塞內加爾2：1喜贏波蘭後重演，球迷離場前也是紛紛將垃圾集中處理，世足官方推特也將這幕拍下，並寫道：「這是今天所見最棒的事，這就是水準。」

(中時電子報)

文章來源：World Cup 2018: Japan fans tidy up stadium following win over Colombia to cement reputation as best guests

文章來源：World Cup: Japan fans impress by cleaning up stadium

「毆妻議員」童仲彥趕場 改頒畢… 避免補習班倒閉求助無門 補教品…

推薦閱讀

發表意見
留言規則
中時電子報對留言系統使用者發布的文字、圖片或檔案保有片面修改或移除的權利。當使用者使用本網站留言服務時，表示已詳細閱讀並完全了解，且同意配合下述規定：
  • 請勿重覆刊登一樣的文章，或大意內容相同、類似的文章
  • 請不要刊登與主題無相關之內容
  • 發言涉及攻擊、侮辱、影射或其他有違社會善良風俗、社會正義、國家安全、政府法令之內容，本網站將會直接移除
  • 請勿以發文、回文等方式，進行商業廣告、騷擾網友等行為，或是為特定網站、blog宣傳，一經發現，將會限制您的發言權限或者封鎖帳號
  • 為避免留言系統變成發洩區和口水版，請勿轉貼新聞性文章、報導或相關連結
  • 請勿提供軟體註冊碼等違反智慧財產權之資訊
  • 禁止發表涉及他人隱私、含有個人對公眾人物之私評，且未經證實、未註明消息來源的網路八卦、不實謠言等
  • 請確認發表或回覆的內容（圖片）未侵害到他人的著作權、商標、專利等權利；若因發表或回覆內容而產生的版權法律責任將由使用者自行承擔，不代表中時電子報的立場，請遵守相關法律規範
違反上述規定者，中時電子報有權刪除留言，或者直接封鎖帳號！請使用者在發言前，務必先閱讀留言板規則，謝謝配合。