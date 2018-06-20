前美國小姐自願加入美國空軍

2011年美國小姐加入美國空軍國民警衛隊，成為空軍一兵。圖為參加勞軍團時，在美國軍艦上對官兵廣播。(圖/美國國防部)

中時電子報

2011年的美國小姐特蕾莎．史考蘭(Teresa Scanlan)加入美國空軍國民警衛隊，她的職階是一兵。

任務與目的(task and purpose)報導，史考蘭生於1993年，在2011年以內布拉斯加州小姐的身分角逐美國小姐並成功贏得后冠，當時只有18歲，是74年以來最年輕的美國小姐

Ever since my year as Miss America, I had a dream of joining the military. ...This summer, that dream finally came true. . I am beyond honored and humbled to announce that I am now officially an A1C in the Air National Guard and graduated Air Force Basic Training as an Honor Graduate (top 10%) last weekend. The title of “airman” is one I proudly hold and I hope to represent the Air Force well. . As Miss America, most people know that I spent much of my time with the military. Whether visiting Walter Reed and Bethesda military hospitals, working with the USO, or doing base visits, I became overwhelmed with appreciation for our troops and I had a growing sense that I needed to do more to serve. I knew I wanted to do more than sign autographs and take pictures with our armed forces; I wanted to serve alongside them. Now, almost 8 years later, that dream is a reality, and one that I will not ever take for granted. . Most people know that over the past 8 years I have rarely been able to keep anything private in my life. Yet this was one thing that I wanted to remain private for a while, so I apologize to anyone I haven’t been responding to over the past 2 months while I was at basic. This dream was highly personal, so I didn’t want to make grand announcements and deal with other people giving their opinions before I joined. . Now that I’ve officially graduated and am ready to begin my service while in law school over the next 3 years however, I’m more than happy to share my decision. It’s one that I don’t regret and of which I’ll forever be incredibly proud. ...And now I begin the process of responding to everyone that has messaged me over the past 2 months! 😫😂 . #airforce #usaf #airnationalguard #militarymom #missamerica #curvesandcombatboots #military

Teresa Scanlan（@teresascanlan）分享的貼文 於 張貼

。之後，她經常參加勞軍聯合團(USO)，訪問過軍營、軍艦與軍醫院，與美國軍方並不陌生，可能就是這段經歷，使她想要入伍服役。

史考蘭在2011年勞軍團的活動照片。(圖/史考蘭instagram)

史考蘭在自己的Instagram寫著： 「我非常榮幸地和大家宣布，在週末通過了空軍基礎訓練，並以排名前10％的成績畢業，我現在正式成為空軍國民警衛隊一兵(Airman first class)，自豪地成為空軍的一份子。」

史考蘭也是加州大學柏克萊分校的法律系學生，她會持續兩個身分直到畢業。

(中時電子報)

文章來源：This Former Miss America Just Joined The Air Force

