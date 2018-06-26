首名台灣出生加州州參議員 張玲齡今宣誓就職

來自台灣、共和黨籍加州州參議員張玲齡，今日正式宣誓就職。（圖/美聯社）

據美國洛杉磯時報（LA Times）報導，於今年6月初期中選舉，擊敗5名競爭對手勝出、台灣出生的張玲齡（Ling Ling Chang），今日在加州首席大法官康迪爾-沙卡伊（Tani Cantil-Sakauye）監督下宣誓就職，成新任加州州參議員，也是加州史上首名台灣出生的加州州參議員。

這不是張玲齡第一次挑戰大位，其實早在2016年的州議員選舉時，她就獲得眾議院議員暨外交委員會主席羅伊斯（Ed Royce）力挺，出馬角逐議員席次，但最終卻僅僅獲得0.8%的得票，慘敗給時任議員的紐曼（Josh Newman）。今年41歲的她，也曾是加州州眾議員，主要關注的領域包含「科學、科技、工程及數學教育」。

然而就在新一屆州內選舉前，支持州長汽油增稅法案的紐曼，遭到加州選民以59%的選票罷免，讓站在反對方的張玲齡異軍突起，以34.2%的支持率，在擁有大批華裔人口、包含部分洛杉磯郡（LA County）、橘郡（Orange County）與聖伯納地諾郡（San Bernardino County）的加州第29選區勝出，順利成為新任州參議員。

現年41歲的張玲齡，是第一代移民，在踏入政壇以前，她就已經在加州當地的教育、衛生等機構服務，累積相當多的經驗和人脈。2009年當選鑽石吧市（Diamond Bar）市議員，並於2011-2012年擔任該市市長一職，2017年挑戰州眾議員職務，以60%的得票當選。與華裔丈夫黃祖恩（Andrew Wong）結縭多年，不僅支持她的政治事務，自己本身也是一名教育單位的民選官員，曾與妻子一起搭檔參選，成為地方上的佳話。

文章來源：California Senate welcomes new Orange County Republican, selected after voters fired the Democratic incumbent

文章來源：Republican sworn in to replace recalled Democratic senator

