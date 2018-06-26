首名台灣出生加州州參議員 張玲齡今宣誓就職

據美國洛杉磯時報（LA Times）報導，於今年6月初期中選舉，擊敗5名競爭對手勝出、台灣出生的張玲齡（Ling Ling Chang），今日在加州首席大法官康迪爾-沙卡伊（Tani Cantil-Sakauye）監督下宣誓就職，成新任加州州參議員，也是加州史上首名台灣出生的加州州參議員。
這不是張玲齡第一次挑戰大位，其實早在2016年的州議員選舉時，她就獲得眾議院議員暨外交委員會主席羅伊斯（Ed Royce）力挺，出馬角逐議員席次，但最終卻僅僅獲得0.8%的得票，慘敗給時任議員的紐曼（Josh Newman）。今年41歲的她，也曾是加州州眾議員，主要關注的領域包含「科學、科技、工程及數學教育」。
Out ‘n about with Andrew, our good friend Al and my brother knocking on doors and reminding folks to vote today! #GOTV #YesonRecall #SD29 #VoteforLing pic.twitter.com/zrFKWGZptW— Ling Ling Chang (@LTwoC) 2018年6月5日
然而就在新一屆州內選舉前，支持州長汽油增稅法案的紐曼，遭到加州選民以59%的選票罷免，讓站在反對方的張玲齡異軍突起，以34.2%的支持率，在擁有大批華裔人口、包含部分洛杉磯郡（LA County）、橘郡（Orange County）與聖伯納地諾郡（San Bernardino County）的加州第29選區勝出，順利成為新任州參議員。
Thank you to one of my youngest volunteers Jayme and her mom Maggie for coming in and making phone calls! Jayme is in the 6th grade, intelligent and incredibly well-spoken. She definitely held her own on the phone! #YesonRecall #RecallNewman #SD29 #VoteforLing pic.twitter.com/cId5DYz09m— Ling Ling Chang (@LTwoC) 2018年5月29日
現年41歲的張玲齡，是第一代移民，在踏入政壇以前，她就已經在加州當地的教育、衛生等機構服務，累積相當多的經驗和人脈。2009年當選鑽石吧市（Diamond Bar）市議員，並於2011-2012年擔任該市市長一職，2017年挑戰州眾議員職務，以60%的得票當選。與華裔丈夫黃祖恩（Andrew Wong）結縭多年，不僅支持她的政治事務，自己本身也是一名教育單位的民選官員，曾與妻子一起搭檔參選，成為地方上的佳話。
