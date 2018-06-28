民主黨大黑馬 紐約28歲拉丁美女有望入主國會

紐約民主黨大黑馬、擊敗老將的拉丁裔素人美女亞莉山卓。（圖/美聯社）

友善列印
中時電子報

據美國有線新聞網（CNN）報導，美國國會期中選舉（Midterm Election）逐步逼近，兩大黨於各州席次的初選也正進行中。昨日一名參選人的驚訝反應，不僅讓她贏得初選，更讓全美國和社群網路都認識她：擁有一半波多黎各（Puerto Rico）血統、現年28歲的亞莉山卓（Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez），成功擊敗連任10屆、現任紐約州聯邦眾議員約瑟夫·克勞利（Joe Crowley），成為代表民主黨挑戰紐約第14選區的超級大黑馬。

世足花絮》賽場旁最美風景 各國美女球迷一覽
太扯！ 美機長誤稱劫機 害乘客無辜驚魂2小時
首名台灣出生加州州參議員 張玲齡今宣誓就職

母親來自波多黎各、亞莉山卓出生於紐約市布朗區，屬於工人家庭的她，靠著自己的努力申請進入名校波士頓大學（Boston University），攻讀國際關係和經濟的學位。並在畢業前，曾一度進入參議員泰德甘迺迪（Ted Kennedy）辦公室工作。

深耕紐約20年、現任聯邦眾議員約瑟夫·克勞利於期中初選敗北。（圖/美聯社）

但返回紐約後，由於父親因癌症病逝、母親失去住處的所有權，本在教育機構任職的亞莉山卓不得不開始身兼數職，協助母親償還債務，這段經歷也讓她深刻體會，美國工人階級家庭的痛苦與沈痛負擔。2016年參議員桑德斯（Bernie Sanders）宣布挑戰總統大位時，她在第一時間就加入了競選陣營，成為桑德斯重要的助手之一。

雖然並未協助桑德斯進入白宮（White House），但亞莉山卓於2017年5月宣布，投入美國國會期中選舉，挑戰在紐約市耕耘20年、民主黨老將約瑟夫·克勞利，本不被看好的她，成功地在移民、經濟和社會議題上，大量吸引該選區內的拉丁裔、非裔和年輕族群，讓她得以脫穎而出。

昨日與支持者一同等待結果的亞莉山卓，在得知自己獲勝的那一刻非常激動。對於自己未來的挑戰，接受專訪時表示，「我將持續挑戰過去的藩籬，語言、膚色、社區和階級，當民眾感覺你能直接聽到或回應他們的想法時，未來才會有希望。」然而，從紐約身為民主黨鐵票區的政治風向來看，若無意外，亞莉山卓將能順利前進國會山莊（United States Capitol），成為華府新的嬌點之一。

(中時電子報)

文章來源：Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: who is the new progressive star of the Democrats?

更多精彩新聞請見國際頻道！
美韓防衛費分擔金 美要求韓承擔 別得罪同事！狠心下毒午餐 他恐…

推薦閱讀

發表意見
留言規則
中時電子報對留言系統使用者發布的文字、圖片或檔案保有片面修改或移除的權利。當使用者使用本網站留言服務時，表示已詳細閱讀並完全了解，且同意配合下述規定：
  • 請勿重覆刊登一樣的文章，或大意內容相同、類似的文章
  • 請不要刊登與主題無相關之內容
  • 發言涉及攻擊、侮辱、影射或其他有違社會善良風俗、社會正義、國家安全、政府法令之內容，本網站將會直接移除
  • 請勿以發文、回文等方式，進行商業廣告、騷擾網友等行為，或是為特定網站、blog宣傳，一經發現，將會限制您的發言權限或者封鎖帳號
  • 為避免留言系統變成發洩區和口水版，請勿轉貼新聞性文章、報導或相關連結
  • 請勿提供軟體註冊碼等違反智慧財產權之資訊
  • 禁止發表涉及他人隱私、含有個人對公眾人物之私評，且未經證實、未註明消息來源的網路八卦、不實謠言等
  • 請確認發表或回覆的內容（圖片）未侵害到他人的著作權、商標、專利等權利；若因發表或回覆內容而產生的版權法律責任將由使用者自行承擔，不代表中時電子報的立場，請遵守相關法律規範
違反上述規定者，中時電子報有權刪除留言，或者直接封鎖帳號！請使用者在發言前，務必先閱讀留言板規則，謝謝配合。