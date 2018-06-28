民主黨大黑馬 紐約28歲拉丁美女有望入主國會

據美國有線新聞網（CNN）報導，美國國會期中選舉（Midterm Election）逐步逼近，兩大黨於各州席次的初選也正進行中。昨日一名參選人的驚訝反應，不僅讓她贏得初選，更讓全美國和社群網路都認識她：擁有一半波多黎各（Puerto Rico）血統、現年28歲的亞莉山卓（Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez），成功擊敗連任10屆、現任紐約州聯邦眾議員約瑟夫·克勞利（Joe Crowley），成為代表民主黨挑戰紐約第14選區的超級大黑馬。
母親來自波多黎各、亞莉山卓出生於紐約市布朗區，屬於工人家庭的她，靠著自己的努力申請進入名校波士頓大學（Boston University），攻讀國際關係和經濟的學位。並在畢業前，曾一度進入參議員泰德甘迺迪（Ted Kennedy）辦公室工作。
The only thing more uplifting than @Ocasio2018's victory was her victory speech pic.twitter.com/47Qd2pKi3N— NowThis (@nowthisnews) 2018年6月28日
但返回紐約後，由於父親因癌症病逝、母親失去住處的所有權，本在教育機構任職的亞莉山卓不得不開始身兼數職，協助母親償還債務，這段經歷也讓她深刻體會，美國工人階級家庭的痛苦與沈痛負擔。2016年參議員桑德斯（Bernie Sanders）宣布挑戰總統大位時，她在第一時間就加入了競選陣營，成為桑德斯重要的助手之一。
In case you haven't heard, I've been nominated to run for office! U.S. Congress to be specific. Thank you all for the incredible support so far - we're going to need it for this wild ride to come. Special thanks to Rachel & Robin for giving me the honor of holding my first campaign baby and having him stuff a dandelion up my nose 🇺🇸 #brandnewcongress
雖然並未協助桑德斯進入白宮（White House），但亞莉山卓於2017年5月宣布，投入美國國會期中選舉，挑戰在紐約市耕耘20年、民主黨老將約瑟夫·克勞利，本不被看好的她，成功地在移民、經濟和社會議題上，大量吸引該選區內的拉丁裔、非裔和年輕族群，讓她得以脫穎而出。
Yesterday I brought my niece with me to a rally with @blmgreaterny commemorating #MLK50. We delivered remarks to the crowd and silently marched to Riverside Church, where we heard from a range of speakers and reflected on Dr. King’s legacy. . I wanted her to see that history is happening NOW. It happens every day that people answer the call, as King put it, of life’s most persistent and urgent question: “What am I doing to serve others?”
昨日與支持者一同等待結果的亞莉山卓，在得知自己獲勝的那一刻非常激動。對於自己未來的挑戰，接受專訪時表示，「我將持續挑戰過去的藩籬，語言、膚色、社區和階級，當民眾感覺你能直接聽到或回應他們的想法時，未來才會有希望。」然而，從紐約身為民主黨鐵票區的政治風向來看，若無意外，亞莉山卓將能順利前進國會山莊（United States Capitol），成為華府新的嬌點之一。
(中時電子報)