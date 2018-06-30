三度延遲發射 韋伯太空望遠鏡害NASA多燒2百億

據英國廣播新聞網（BBC）報導，作為哈伯太空望遠鏡（Hubble space telescope）的繼承者、美國最新型的詹姆斯·韋伯太空望遠鏡（James Webb Space Telescope）第三度傳出延遲發射的消息。獨立審查委員會日前給出32項需改進之處，並建議為增加升空成功率，將望遠鏡發射計畫，延後至2021年3月份。
但如此一來，卻讓美國航太總署（NASA）傷透腦筋。因為，三度延後將讓計畫經費被迫增加8億美元（約243.7億台幣），打破2011年國會訂下的80億美元（約2,437億台幣）上限。
從外電新聞發現，此番出問的環節，幾乎全是低階錯誤，包含閘門未裝好、接線錯誤、遮光罩螺絲鬆脫、系統問題和過度樂觀的心態，才讓航太總署被迫多燒掉數百億，只為了解決本可輕易避免的「問題」。而三度延遲，更使得主承包商、知名的軍工大廠諾普（Northrop Grumman）遭到質疑，到底有無能力可以讓韋伯太空望遠鏡順利升空？
從2002年啟動計畫、以美國航太總署第二任局長詹姆斯·韋伯命名，韋伯太空望遠鏡是取代哈伯和史匹哲太空望遠鏡（Spitzer Space Telescope）的後繼者。原訂2011年升空服役，卻因為各種因素拖延至今仍無法升空。它擁有一個直徑6.5公尺、分割成18面鏡片的主鏡，放置於太陽─地球的第二拉格朗日點，和現役的哈伯130億光年相比，韋伯太空望遠鏡可探測7倍遠的光線來源。預定發射地點為蓋亞那太空中心，由亞利安五號火箭運載升空。
隨著時間的推演，上一代的哈柏與克卜勒太空望遠鏡（Kepler spacecraft）逐漸老化，除了韋伯之外，航太總署於4月初、成功發射新型的凌日系外行星巡天衛星（Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite），機器身上擁有四個鏡頭，能包含天空8成5的範圍，未來能與韋伯合作、聯手調查地球附近，是否有可居住區和行星的資料。
(中時電子報)