陳冠希床上挑逗片曝光 秦舒培不安分粉紅小褲見客

陳冠希與秦舒培躺床親熱，秦舒培還不小心走光，讓粉紅小褲褲見客。（圖／取材自entireworld Instagram）

中時電子報
／綜合報導

陳冠希與大陸超模秦舒培樂當「女兒傻瓜」，狂曬1歲女兒Alaia之餘，越愛越大方的兩人也大方曬恩愛，近日小倆口更是大方曝光床上親熱影片，秦舒培還不小心走光，讓粉紅小褲褲見客啦！

陳冠希與秦舒培為服飾品牌拍攝影片，恩愛的小倆口躺在床上、甜蜜頭靠頭，陳冠希緊牽秦舒培的手，而秦舒培則是雙腳不安分，跨在對方腳伸搖來晃去，讓陳冠希忍不住對秦舒培望去，眼神盡是挑逗。

陳冠希更情不自禁親吻秦舒培的手，此舉更是逗樂秦舒培，開心地轉身撲向陳冠希，不過秦舒培卻因抬腳的動作太大，導致短褲走光，不慎露出粉紅小褲褲和渾圓屁股蛋。

(中時電子報)

