陳冠希床上挑逗片曝光 秦舒培不安分粉紅小褲見客

Edison Chen and Shu Pei Qin are the type of couple that makes me wish I had a dude. When the idea for this campaign was floating around in my head, I always imagined a sublime couple hanging out in bed on a Sunday morning for one of the series, and that couple always had to be Edison and Shu Pei. There’s usually a lot going on around them - people, children, work, play - but somehow amidst what could be total chaos everything feels totally chill and calm, warm and welcoming and inclusive 💛. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ❤️+🏠@edcee3000 & @shupeicute 📹@scott.sternberg 🌎#Entireworld #EdisonChen #ShuPei

