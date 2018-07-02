陳冠希床上挑逗片曝光 秦舒培不安分粉紅小褲見客

Edison Chen and Shu Pei Qin are the type of couple that makes me wish I had a dude. When the idea for this campaign was floating around in my head, I always imagined a sublime couple hanging out in bed on a Sunday morning for one of the series, and that couple always had to be Edison and Shu Pei. There’s usually a lot going on around them - people, children, work, play - but somehow amidst what could be total chaos everything feels totally chill and calm, warm and welcoming and inclusive 💛. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ❤️+🏠@edcee3000 & @shupeicute 📹@scott.sternberg 🌎#Entireworld #EdisonChen #ShuPei
陳冠希與大陸超模秦舒培樂當「女兒傻瓜」，狂曬1歲女兒Alaia之餘，越愛越大方的兩人也大方曬恩愛，近日小倆口更是大方曝光床上親熱影片，秦舒培還不小心走光，讓粉紅小褲褲見客啦！
陳冠希與秦舒培為服飾品牌拍攝影片，恩愛的小倆口躺在床上、甜蜜頭靠頭，陳冠希緊牽秦舒培的手，而秦舒培則是雙腳不安分，跨在對方腳伸搖來晃去，讓陳冠希忍不住對秦舒培望去，眼神盡是挑逗。
陳冠希更情不自禁親吻秦舒培的手，此舉更是逗樂秦舒培，開心地轉身撲向陳冠希，不過秦舒培卻因抬腳的動作太大，導致短褲走光，不慎露出粉紅小褲褲和渾圓屁股蛋。
(中時電子報)