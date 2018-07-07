因為亞裔又紋身 饒舌歌手被趕下機

Minnesota I’m sorry not my fault... @JetBlue DONT LIKE ASIAN WITH TATTOOS.... we got kicked off the plane because the flight attendant said she don’t feel safe on the plane with us.....🙏🙏🙏🙏... as u can see even when i got kicked off i was still respectful 🤷♂️ The main supervisor asked everyone around us if we did something wrong or if they heard me being disrespectful all the passengers said i did nothing wrong!!!!
一名韓裔美國饒舌歌手聲稱自己沒有犯錯，只因為是有紋身亞裔，而被捷藍航空（JetBlue）趕下飛機，最終被迫取消在明尼蘇達州一場表演。
蓋特(Jin Gates)在Instagram上附上Instagram影片表示，他和一名朋友已經在收拾隨身行李，被機組人員趕下機，他說，「我不想讓他們以為我無緣無故沒出現在明尼蘇達州的表演上，他解釋缺席演唱會的原因，並指控捷藍航空種族歧視。文中表示：「抱歉明尼蘇達州，不是我的錯。捷藍航空不喜歡亞裔有紋身……我們被踢下飛機，因為機艙服務員說，我們在機上令她感到不安全……你看可以看到，當我被踢下飛機時，我依然有禮貌。主管問我們所有人，我們有沒有做錯甚麼事，他們有沒有聽到我表現無禮，全部乘客都說我沒有做錯！」
許多粉絲力挺認為航空公司只因乘客的種族或紋身決定趕他下機是不對的，但也有人質疑Jin Gates並非說出實情，表次原因不單純。不過捷藍航空方面並未回應事件。
(中時電子報)