《兩岸星期人物》帥哥總理鐵粉 加拿大第2位華裔女部長伍鳳儀

加拿大華裔下議院議員伍鳳儀，接任內閣聯邦小型企業及促進出口事務部長職務。（圖/伍鳳儀官網）

友善列印
中時電子報

作為現代移民大國的加拿大，華人是該國多元族群組成的一部分，愈來愈多華裔的子女走入政壇、科學、軍事或公職，再加上不可忽視的經濟實力，讓華裔的臉孔更常出現在加拿大政壇之中。現任總理杜魯道（Justin Trudeau）日前宣布內閣改組，任命原是其辦公室主任、現任聯邦國會議員的伍鳳儀（Mary Ng），接任聯邦小型企業及促進出口事務部長，成為加拿大史上第二位華裔女部長。

現年48歲的伍鳳儀，出生於香港、7歲時隨父母移民加拿大，父母在安大略省（Ontario）北約克經營中餐館維生。包含她，家中共有3名子女，在踏入政壇前，伍鳳儀也長時間在家中餐館幫忙。大學畢業於名校多倫多大學（University of Toronto），畢業後進入安大略省政府公務員系統，專注於教育事務和女性權益領域多年，曾任安省教育廳長的高級政策顧問等職務。

被稱為「超級鐵粉」的伍鳳儀（圖左），與杜魯道（圖右）抱在一起。（圖/路透社）

I am honoured to represent a riding with a large Chinese-Canadian community and I believe they deserve the truth. The current system does not work when it comes to Cannabis. That is why our government has taken action to create a plan that strictly regulates and comprehensively restricts the use of cannabis. Under the new legal framework, a minor will not be able to lawfully possess cannabis anywhere in Canada. Today, alongside Bill Blair, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and to the Minister of Health, as well as Geng Tan and Jean Yip, my colleague Liberal MPs, I spoke to Chinese news media about the passing of the Cannabis Act. #maryngmp #cannabis

Hon. Mary Ng, PC, MP（@mary_ng）分享的貼文 於 張貼

不少中文媒體都稱呼伍鳳儀是杜魯道的「超級鐵粉」，打從這位帥哥總理出馬角逐總理大位開始，伍鳳儀就轉入他的競選辦公室擔任公共事務主任。協助杜魯道宣傳政策、拉攏企業和多種團體的力量，也成功協助自由黨（Liberal）贏得國會大選。而伍鳳儀本人，也在原萬錦－湯山選區（Markham — Thornhill）國會議員麥家廉（John McCallum）於去年初轉任駐北京大使後，於去年3月份贏得該區補選，成為新任聯邦下議院議員。

This is Markham-Thornhill. This is #Canada. 🇨🇦 #CanadaDay

Hon. Mary Ng, PC, MP（@mary_ng）分享的貼文 於 張貼

擁有約148萬人口的加拿大華裔，雖然在歷史上遭遇諸多不公與歧視，但隨著時間的推移、教育經濟實力提昇，進入政府高層的優秀人才輩出。首位出任聯邦內閣部長的華裔，是原卑詩省列治文選區的議員陳卓愉，1993年出任多元文化部長；而首位女性部長則是2011年，由保守黨華裔議員黃陳小萍（Alice Wong）出任耆老事務國務部長，與伍鳳儀同樣、是來自香港的移民。

(中時電子報)

更多精彩新聞請見兩岸頻道！
新浪創辦人姜豐年稱大陸國際化吸…

推薦閱讀

發表意見
留言規則
中時電子報對留言系統使用者發布的文字、圖片或檔案保有片面修改或移除的權利。當使用者使用本網站留言服務時，表示已詳細閱讀並完全了解，且同意配合下述規定：
  • 請勿重覆刊登一樣的文章，或大意內容相同、類似的文章
  • 請不要刊登與主題無相關之內容
  • 發言涉及攻擊、侮辱、影射或其他有違社會善良風俗、社會正義、國家安全、政府法令之內容，本網站將會直接移除
  • 請勿以發文、回文等方式，進行商業廣告、騷擾網友等行為，或是為特定網站、blog宣傳，一經發現，將會限制您的發言權限或者封鎖帳號
  • 為避免留言系統變成發洩區和口水版，請勿轉貼新聞性文章、報導或相關連結
  • 請勿提供軟體註冊碼等違反智慧財產權之資訊
  • 禁止發表涉及他人隱私、含有個人對公眾人物之私評，且未經證實、未註明消息來源的網路八卦、不實謠言等
  • 請確認發表或回覆的內容（圖片）未侵害到他人的著作權、商標、專利等權利；若因發表或回覆內容而產生的版權法律責任將由使用者自行承擔，不代表中時電子報的立場，請遵守相關法律規範
違反上述規定者，中時電子報有權刪除留言，或者直接封鎖帳號！請使用者在發言前，務必先閱讀留言板規則，謝謝配合。