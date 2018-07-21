《兩岸星期人物》帥哥總理鐵粉 加拿大第2位華裔女部長伍鳳儀

作為現代移民大國的加拿大，華人是該國多元族群組成的一部分，愈來愈多華裔的子女走入政壇、科學、軍事或公職，再加上不可忽視的經濟實力，讓華裔的臉孔更常出現在加拿大政壇之中。現任總理杜魯道（Justin Trudeau）日前宣布內閣改組，任命原是其辦公室主任、現任聯邦國會議員的伍鳳儀（Mary Ng），接任聯邦小型企業及促進出口事務部長，成為加拿大史上第二位華裔女部長。
現年48歲的伍鳳儀，出生於香港、7歲時隨父母移民加拿大，父母在安大略省（Ontario）北約克經營中餐館維生。包含她，家中共有3名子女，在踏入政壇前，伍鳳儀也長時間在家中餐館幫忙。大學畢業於名校多倫多大學（University of Toronto），畢業後進入安大略省政府公務員系統，專注於教育事務和女性權益領域多年，曾任安省教育廳長的高級政策顧問等職務。
I am proud to be named the new Minister for Small Business and Export Promotion. I look forward to helping Canadian businesses with innovative ideas find the capital and investment partners they need to scale up and create quality, middle-class jobs domestically while embracing Canada’s identity as a strong trading nation, exporting our goods to the global marketplace. 🇨🇦
I am honoured to represent a riding with a large Chinese-Canadian community and I believe they deserve the truth. The current system does not work when it comes to Cannabis. That is why our government has taken action to create a plan that strictly regulates and comprehensively restricts the use of cannabis. Under the new legal framework, a minor will not be able to lawfully possess cannabis anywhere in Canada. Today, alongside Bill Blair, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and to the Minister of Health, as well as Geng Tan and Jean Yip, my colleague Liberal MPs, I spoke to Chinese news media about the passing of the Cannabis Act. #maryngmp #cannabis
不少中文媒體都稱呼伍鳳儀是杜魯道的「超級鐵粉」，打從這位帥哥總理出馬角逐總理大位開始，伍鳳儀就轉入他的競選辦公室擔任公共事務主任。協助杜魯道宣傳政策、拉攏企業和多種團體的力量，也成功協助自由黨（Liberal）贏得國會大選。而伍鳳儀本人，也在原萬錦－湯山選區（Markham — Thornhill）國會議員麥家廉（John McCallum）於去年初轉任駐北京大使後，於去年3月份贏得該區補選，成為新任聯邦下議院議員。
擁有約148萬人口的加拿大華裔，雖然在歷史上遭遇諸多不公與歧視，但隨著時間的推移、教育經濟實力提昇，進入政府高層的優秀人才輩出。首位出任聯邦內閣部長的華裔，是原卑詩省列治文選區的議員陳卓愉，1993年出任多元文化部長；而首位女性部長則是2011年，由保守黨華裔議員黃陳小萍（Alice Wong）出任耆老事務國務部長，與伍鳳儀同樣、是來自香港的移民。
(中時電子報)