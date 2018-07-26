帶球喜嫁「八爺」鄭嘉穎？小22歲陳凱琳首正式回應

Hello Everyone! I believe many people have been waiting for this...so here I am, proud and extremely excited to announce that YES, I AM ENGAGED! Kevin and I have been dating for over 3 years and there was never a doubt in my mind that he was THE ONE! So when he popped the question last Christmas, the answer was a definite YES! We both feel incredibly blessed to have one another and we believe this is the perfect time for the two of us to take our relationship to the next level! Lately there have been many rumors about us, and aside from Kevin and I getting married, the rest of the rumors are not true! I hope everyone understands and can respect our privacy from here on out. That aside, I sincerely want to thank all the amazing people who took the time to send their blessings and well wishes to us! Most importantly, we want to thank our families, for showing the most unconditional support to us. We love you so much. ❤️
《步步驚心》中「八爺」鄭嘉穎近來盛傳與小22歲、身家60億的港姐女友陳凱琳下月閃婚，昨(25日)更爆出陳凱琳低調上婦產科，疑似雙喜臨門，對此陳凱琳今稍早打破沉默，在IG發文證實即將和鄭嘉穎步入禮堂，「除此之外的傳聞都不是真的」，否認即將當媽。
陳凱琳稍早在IG分享和鄭嘉穎相擁閃照，說相信這陣子大家都在等他們親自回答，而她必須興奮的說：「是的」，她和鄭嘉穎交往3年多，已在去年聖誕節訂婚，他們都很期待一起步入人生下個階段，十分幸福，並強調除了即將成婚外，其他關於懷孕等傳言都是假的。
陳凱琳表示，她希望大家能理解並尊重他們希望保有隱私的權利，也感謝大家的祝褔，「最重要的是，我們想感謝我們的家人給予最無私的支持，我們非常愛你們」，字字句句充滿著將成為新娘的幸福，粉絲也同步道賀說：「Congrats!!! God Bless」、「Congratulations and stay sweet」、「恭喜，要幸福啊」。
