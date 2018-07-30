遭冰球襲擊 美混血A片女星將「重整」胸部

美國知名的混血成人片女星卡莉法，日前遭冰球擊中胸部，造成她必須回醫院「重整」她的胸部。（圖/Mia Khalifa Instagram）

中時電子報

據美國紐約郵報（New York Post）報導，在當前愛美的時代中，不少女性會透過外在手術的方式，讓自己的胸部更加豐滿，但因為非自然增大、相對之下也容易受到「外力影響」。一名美國-黎巴嫩混血的成人片女星米婭·卡莉法（Mia Khalifa），日前在現場觀賞職業冰球賽事時，遭到高速飛行的一枚冰球擊中胸部，強大的撞擊力讓她鮮血直流，更讓她被迫重新「維護」美麗的胸部。

卡莉法在被冰球襲擊後表示，自己當時腦袋是一片空白，只知道冰球很沉且速度非常快，等到回神過來後，她的左邊胸部目前有如一枚洩氣的氣球般，讓她相當無奈。而她的高人氣、從有多達41.7萬人、在她社群關心被襲擊的照片與貼文就可看出端倪。

現年25歲的卡莉法，出生於黎巴嫩貝魯特（Beirut），8歲那年、隨父母移居美國，在黎巴嫩時就有進入私校學習英文，大學畢業於德州州立大學艾爾帕索分校（University of Texas at El Paso），取得歷史系的學士學位。

在正式踏入成人影片業前，就曾有多次拍攝全裸影像的經驗，直到21歲（2014）時正式出道，成為色情網站「Pornhub」一員。由於風格大膽、讓她的點閱率在2015年飆上第一名而爆紅，但卻也因為其混血身份，為她帶來不少爭議和威脅。

卡莉法來自黎巴嫩的血統，讓她在爆紅之後、多次成為中東網友攻擊的目標，更一度收到死亡威脅；但性格嗆辣的她，不僅不擔心這些恐嚇，反而還要對方多關注、真正的恐怖威脅目標「伊斯蘭國」才對，也讓卡莉法在美的知名度始終居高部下。

(中時電子報)

文章來源：Mia Khalifa needs surgery after puck smashed into her breast

