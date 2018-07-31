妹妹大勝哥哥 夏綠蒂公主「經濟產值」高達2千億！

滿3歲生日時、身穿紅色洋裝的夏綠蒂公主。（圖/英國肯辛頓宮推特）

據美國《讀者文摘》（Reader's Digest）報導，受到超高人氣的父母親影響，從一出生就成為全球矚目嬌點的夏綠蒂公主（Princess Charlotte），相較於哥哥喬治（Prince George）的靦腆害羞，夏綠蒂更為主動大方，總讓她成為鎂光燈的主要「嬌點」。根據估算，年僅3歲的夏綠蒂、所帶動且影響週邊「經濟產值」竟高達68億美元（約2,079.1億台幣）之高；比哥哥喬治王子的48億美元（約1,467.6億台幣）、遠高出近20億美元（約611.5億台幣）的差距。

不僅僅只有凱特（Kate Middleton）或梅根（Meghan Markle），擁有一票死忠的「時尚粉絲」，每回她們身上的衣裝、配件或飾品，只要一亮相、很快就會造成搶購而缺貨；如今，連夏綠蒂身上的裝扮，也得到同樣的「待遇」。英國服裝業者透露，只要與王室成員扯上邊，加上他們的高人氣，尤其是劍橋公爵威廉（Prince William）與凱特家的成員，那真是名符其實的「點石成金」！

英國王室超級小網紅、可愛的夏綠蒂公主。（圖/美聯社）

出生於2015年5月2日的夏綠蒂，是威廉凱特的第二名子女，全名為「夏綠蒂·伊莉莎白·黛安娜」（Charlotte Elizabeth Diana），集結了祖母與曾祖母的名字。也因為她的出生，讓叔叔哈利王子（Prince Harry）的王位繼承順序，從第四位下降至第五位。夏綠蒂也是首位受惠於王室新法的女性成員，讓她能在弟弟路易（Prince Louis）出生後，仍保持第四順位的王位繼承權。

而這兩位英國王室超級小網紅，即將在今年10月份，於尤金妮公主（Princess Eugenie）的婚禮上，再一次擔任花童的任務，屆時勢必與哈利（Prince Harry）與梅根的婚禮般，讓兩位小兄妹又一次搶走新郎和新娘的焦點。

