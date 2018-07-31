妹妹大勝哥哥 夏綠蒂公主「經濟產值」高達2千億！

據美國《讀者文摘》（Reader's Digest）報導，受到超高人氣的父母親影響，從一出生就成為全球矚目嬌點的夏綠蒂公主（Princess Charlotte），相較於哥哥喬治（Prince George）的靦腆害羞，夏綠蒂更為主動大方，總讓她成為鎂光燈的主要「嬌點」。根據估算，年僅3歲的夏綠蒂、所帶動且影響週邊「經濟產值」竟高達68億美元（約2,079.1億台幣）之高；比哥哥喬治王子的48億美元（約1,467.6億台幣）、遠高出近20億美元（約611.5億台幣）的差距。
不僅僅只有凱特（Kate Middleton）或梅根（Meghan Markle），擁有一票死忠的「時尚粉絲」，每回她們身上的衣裝、配件或飾品，只要一亮相、很快就會造成搶購而缺貨；如今，連夏綠蒂身上的裝扮，也得到同樣的「待遇」。英國服裝業者透露，只要與王室成員扯上邊，加上他們的高人氣，尤其是劍橋公爵威廉（Prince William）與凱特家的成員，那真是名符其實的「點石成金」！
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace. This image was taken on 2nd May, on Princess Charlotte’s third Birthday. The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday.
出生於2015年5月2日的夏綠蒂，是威廉凱特的第二名子女，全名為「夏綠蒂·伊莉莎白·黛安娜」（Charlotte Elizabeth Diana），集結了祖母與曾祖母的名字。也因為她的出生，讓叔叔哈利王子（Prince Harry）的王位繼承順序，從第四位下降至第五位。夏綠蒂也是首位受惠於王室新法的女性成員，讓她能在弟弟路易（Prince Louis）出生後，仍保持第四順位的王位繼承權。
The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow 🎈 pic.twitter.com/0Xftc3EFPz— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 2017年5月1日
而這兩位英國王室超級小網紅，即將在今年10月份，於尤金妮公主（Princess Eugenie）的婚禮上，再一次擔任花童的任務，屆時勢必與哈利（Prince Harry）與梅根的婚禮般，讓兩位小兄妹又一次搶走新郎和新娘的焦點。
(中時電子報)