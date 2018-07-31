3D列印手槍合法太可怕！ 川普政府遭9州聯手提告

由發明家威爾森創造、名為「解放者」的3D列印槍枝，經多年抗告後，將於明日（8/1）合法化。（圖/美聯社）

新科技的發展為人們帶來便利的生活，但卻往往最先出現那「黑暗」的一面，3D列印技術能讓人類擁有更快速、簡易和平價的產品，可同時卻也因此為更多人帶來「威脅」。據美國CNET科技網報導，美國聯邦政府即將在明日（8/1）、讓3D列印的手槍合法化，對於川普（Donald Trump）政府的決定，由太平洋岸的華盛頓州領頭、共有9個州的檢察官聯手，要求政府禁止槍枝藍圖開放下載的決定，並正式對聯邦政府提出告訴。

華盛頓州檢察長佛格森（Bob Ferguson）表示，除了他們外，包含麻州、康乃狄克、紐澤西、紐約、賓州、華盛頓特區、馬里蘭、奧勒崗等8個行政區，全數加入訴訟案行列。9州聯名向華盛頓州西區聯邦地區法院（U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington）提告，對於政府輕易開放這種無法追蹤、沒有編號且僅有少部份金屬零件的槍枝，佛格森憤怒地表示，「我想請教川普政府一個問題，為何要讓危險的犯罪份子能輕易取得武器？」

所謂的「3D列印手槍」，又被稱為「解放者」（The Liberator），由發明家威爾森（Cody Wilson）於2013年創造出來，槍身透過3D列印技術製程、僅有撞針部分是金屬材質、其餘均屬於塑膠。雖然當年遭到聯邦警告且禁制，但威爾森於2015年提出抗告、並以憲法第一修正案（First Amendment）所保障的言論自由、與違背第二修正案（Second Amendment）中人民有權擁槍權益為由，於今年6月份和聯邦政府和解，讓這款「解放者」和藍圖重生。

這種列印手槍，雖僅有單發子彈的威力，但任何人只要從網路下載藍圖後，無須申請、登記或檢查犯罪前科，而且槍枝本身沒有序號，不僅無法追查、更是任何年齡或背景的人都能擁有與使用，再加上塑膠槍身能躲開金屬探測器的追蹤，恐讓美國出現更多槍枝犯罪。

允許3D列印槍枝合法化的川普政府，恐將面臨另一場曠日費時的跨州法律訴訟。（圖/美聯社）

除了向法院提出抗告外，多州共21名檢察官更聯名寫信給司法部和國務院，希望聯邦政府能收回成命、並禁止這個「毒藥」散佈；但發明者威爾森也相當強硬，透過個人推特表示，自己遭到21位檢察官提告、他將堅守第二修正案賦予的權利，與反對者們對抗到底，恐怕也讓這場風暴愈演愈烈。

