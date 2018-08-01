躍升世界第一！HondaJet重回日本搶單

本田宣布小型商務噴射機「HondaJet」將於日本上市。(圖/推特)

本田(Honda)去年5.7噸以下的小型噴射機出貨量達到43架，打敗美國賽斯納(Cessna)飛機製造商的主力機種，榮登世界第一名的寶座！於此同時，本田加碼宣布小型商務噴射機「HondaJet」將進軍日本市場，開始搶單，預計最快將於明年上半年交機。

根據《朝日新聞》報導，本田日前宣布小型商務噴射機「HondaJet」將於日本上市。在拿下世界第一的位置後，重新回到日本國內搶市。本田自2012年起在美國生產小型噴射機後，第1架飛機在2015年交機，之後便以歐美為主要銷售市場。上市至今已交機86架，預計今年也將完成出貨量50架以上。

這架噴射機的主要特色是引擎位於主機翼上方，可以降低風阻，提高性能。由於HondaJet採用非常規結構的低翼單翼機設計，將兩具GE本田航空發動機的HF120渦扇發動機安裝在機翼上。這種機翼吊艙式的設計，主要用意就是盡量把機艙空間最大化，同時降低波阻，提高馬赫數。

此外，本田採用輕質材料、空氣動力學和高效引擎的組合，也讓HondaJet成功節省17%的燃料效率。

HondaJet噴射機乘坐上限為7人，每架525萬美元(約新台幣1.6億元)。續航距離為2661公里。

