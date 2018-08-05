1天2起！瑞士JU-52觀光客機墜毀 19人全罹難

Ju-Air lost one of its historical planes. A Junkers JU-52 (HB-HOT) crashed when it impacted terrain near Flims, Piz Segnas, Switzerland. It is believed the 19 seater was fully booked on a sightseeing flight. Rescue operations are ongoing at present. https://t.co/HwLxxBG333 pic.twitter.com/M7HTGHpbzw— JACDEC (@JacdecNew) August 4, 2018
根據路透(Reuters)報導，一架機上載有17名乘客和2名機組人員的國際觀光客機JU-52周六(4日)在瑞士阿爾卑斯山區附近墜毀，飛機失事後殘骸起火，消防人員趕到現場先將火勢撲滅，但機上19人仍不幸全數罹難。
報導說，這架飛機失事之前不到幾小時，才發生一架載有一家4口的小客機墜毀在森林裡。這是瑞士航空公司JU-AIR一天內第2起小客機失事墜毀的意外。
A Junkers Ju-52/3m of Ju-Air, built in 1939, impacted a mountainside in Switzerland: https://t.co/om0F8ODjal pic.twitter.com/MQGi5prmG0— Aviation Safety Net (@AviationSafety) August 4, 2018
Ju-Air Junkers Ju-52 departed Locarno Airport (LSZL) heading to Dubendorf (LSMD) near Zurich for a scenic flight with 17 passengers and 3 crew on board. No survivors found yet. Airborne rescue operations due to resume after sunrise. https://t.co/tekVXAMQk4 pic.twitter.com/hrbN41GDE6— JACDEC (@JacdecNew) August 4, 2018
當地時間周六(4日)稍早才剛剛發生一架小型客機墜毀山區的意外事故，造成機上乘客包括2名父母和2名小孩全部罹難的慘劇。
結果事發不到幾小時後，竟又發生一架戎克(Junkers) Ju-52客機墜毀山區的意外，機上除了2名機組人員以外，滿載17名國際觀光客。由於飛機失事墜毀後，殘骸還起火燃燒，救援人員趕至現場先將火勢撲滅，但全部19名人員仍不幸罹難。
(中時電子報)