1天2起！瑞士JU-52觀光客機墜毀 19人全罹難

載有17名乘客和2名機組人員的國際觀光客機JU-52在瑞士阿爾卑斯山區附近墜毀，機上19人全數罹難。(圖/推特)

根據路透(Reuters)報導，一架機上載有17名乘客和2名機組人員的國際觀光客機JU-52周六(4日)在瑞士阿爾卑斯山區附近墜毀，飛機失事後殘骸起火，消防人員趕到現場先將火勢撲滅，但機上19人仍不幸全數罹難。

報導說，這架飛機失事之前不到幾小時，才發生一架載有一家4口的小客機墜毀在森林裡。這是瑞士航空公司JU-AIR一天內第2起小客機失事墜毀的意外。

當地時間周六(4日)稍早才剛剛發生一架小型客機墜毀山區的意外事故，造成機上乘客包括2名父母和2名小孩全部罹難的慘劇。

結果事發不到幾小時後，竟又發生一架戎克(Junkers) Ju-52客機墜毀山區的意外，機上除了2名機組人員以外，滿載17名國際觀光客。由於飛機失事墜毀後，殘骸還起火燃燒，救援人員趕至現場先將火勢撲滅，但全部19名人員仍不幸罹難。

文章來源：Second plane crashes in Swiss Alps on Saturday

