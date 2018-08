. If you’re alone I’ll be your shadow. If you want to cry, I’ll be your shoulder. If you’re not happy, I’ll be your smile. If you need me, I’ll always be there for you. #bbff#sunkissed💋#summerdays#bikini👙#youmakemelaughevenwhenidontwanttosmile#sea🌊

A post shared by YuenYee 阮兒 Chloe Nguyen (@yuenyeechloe) on Aug 7, 2018 at 11:25am PDT