影》首位女情報中隊指揮官！ 以欽點34 歲少校

以色列空軍將迎來史上首位女性情報中隊指揮官諾金(Amikam Norkin)，日前她正式被軍隊提拔為中校，並將負責指揮一支情報中隊。

根據以色列《國土報》(Haaretz) 報導，以色列空軍日前任命諾金擔任情報中隊的指揮官，她是史上首位被軍隊欽點為情報中隊指揮官的女性。同時，她的軍銜也由少校提升為中校，她將負責空軍的情報中隊。

34歲的諾金少校，自2003年加入以色列軍隊，2015-2017年擔任中隊的副指揮官。該中隊是一個特殊的空中交通管制單位，負責以色列空軍大部分作戰活動，參與很多作戰任務。她認為獲得晉升為中隊指揮官的背後伴隨著許多責任。

2014年11月，以色列首度任命1名女性擔任空軍中隊的副指揮官。如今，再度任命女性擔任更高軍職。

今年6月，也有4名以色列女性士兵完成為期16個月的培訓計畫，成功獲得戰車指揮官的職位。

