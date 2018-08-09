影》首位女情報中隊指揮官！ 以欽點34 歲少校

以色列空軍將迎來史上首位女性情報中隊指揮官諾金(Amikam Norkin)，日前她正式被軍隊提拔為中校，並將負責指揮一支情報中隊。
根據以色列《國土報》(Haaretz) 報導，以色列空軍日前任命諾金擔任情報中隊的指揮官，她是史上首位被軍隊欽點為情報中隊指揮官的女性。同時，她的軍銜也由少校提升為中校，她將負責空軍的情報中隊。
First Female Squadron Commander Makes History for Israeli Air Force | United with Israel https://t.co/4xWs5fscws— Mark Anthony Lester (@athonymarkles) August 9, 2018
For the first time ever in the IAF: Yesterday, the commander of the IAF appointed a female aircrew member as the first female flight squadron commander >>> https://t.co/PG4LbaUtvL pic.twitter.com/aA8V0TZQ3h— Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) August 8, 2018
Major G. was just appointed by the Israeli Air Force (IAF) commander as the first female flight squadron commander in the IAF.— IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) August 7, 2018
"It’s a great privilege that comes with immense responsibility. The real work is still ahead of me. I am proud to serve in the IAF." - Major G. pic.twitter.com/gJsszX7Dv5
34歲的諾金少校，自2003年加入以色列軍隊，2015-2017年擔任中隊的副指揮官。該中隊是一個特殊的空中交通管制單位，負責以色列空軍大部分作戰活動，參與很多作戰任務。她認為獲得晉升為中隊指揮官的背後伴隨著許多責任。
2014年11月，以色列首度任命1名女性擔任空軍中隊的副指揮官。如今，再度任命女性擔任更高軍職。
今年6月，也有4名以色列女性士兵完成為期16個月的培訓計畫，成功獲得戰車指揮官的職位。
(中時電子報)