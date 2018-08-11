西雅圖傳職員劫機 美軍兩F-15戰機攔截後墜毀

據美國有線新聞網（CNN）報導，西雅圖國際機場（Seattle-Tacoma International Airport）驚傳有航空公司員工，劫持一架客機、並在未經允許下起飛，引發駐地美軍高度警戒，隨即派出兩架F-15戰機（McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle）升空追擊攔截。而該架被劫持的客機，已於稍早確認，墜毀在南部郊區的凱崇島（Ketron Island）上，初步排除有恐怖攻擊的可能。
美國阿拉斯加航空（Alaska Airlines）方才在官方推特表示，「集團旗下的低成本航空Horizon Air、一架龐巴迪（Bombardier）Q400型客機遭劫持，並在未獲授權之下從西雅圖機場起飛。不幸中的大幸，該架墜毀的客機上並無乘客或機組員搭乘。」
We've confirmed a Horizon Air Q400 that had an unauthorized takeoff from SeaTac around 8pm has gone down near Ketron Island in Pierce County, WA. We're working to confirm who was on board, we believe there were no guests or crew on board other than the person operating the plane.— Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) 2018年8月11日
Male is confirmed a suicidal male. Acted alone he is 29 year old Pierce county residence . We are working back ground on him now.— Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) 2018年8月11日
Some dude stole a plane from #Seatac (Allegedly), did a loop-the-loop, ALMOST crashed into #ChambersBay, then crossed in front of our party, chased by fighter jets and subsequently crashed. Weird times. pic.twitter.com/Ra4LcIhwfU— bmbdgty (@drbmbdgty) 2018年8月11日
An airline employee conducted an unauthorized takeoff without passengers at Sea-Tac; aircraft has crashed in south Puget Sound. Normal operations at Sea-Tac Airport have resumed.— Sea-Tac Airport (@SeaTacAirport) 2018年8月11日
《西雅圖時報》（Seattle Times）取得劫機者與塔台人員的對話錄音，從錄音中可以知道，該名技師名字應該是Rich或Richard，飛行期間的對話中，他一直處於非常焦慮的狀態，擔心自己被擊落、面臨終身監禁和引擎故障的命運，而塔台為避免他做出過激行為，不斷地安撫和引導他降落方式，只可惜最終並未能成功保住該技師和客機。
#BREAKING Alaska Airlines says it is aware of an incident involving an unauthorized take-off of a Horizon Air plane from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. This video was taken by a woman who lives south of the airport. She says this is the plane. (Courtney Jensen Junka) pic.twitter.com/Zh3E4aGfSk— Fox26 News (@KMPHFOX26) 2018年8月11日
同時間，西雅圖當地警方也確認，「劫持客機的職員是一名年約29歲的航空工程師，排除有恐攻的可能、目前正深入調查該職員的背景。」初步懷疑是一起自殺任務。警方也指出，升空追擊的兩架F-15戰機，並不是造成客機墜毀的原因。
Although response efforts to tonight's aircraft incident and the investigation are still ongoing, information gathered thus far does NOT suggest a terrorist threat or additional, pending criminal activity.— FBI Seattle (@FBISeattle) 2018年8月11日
由麥道（McDonnell Douglas）公司得標，F-15戰機於1972年首次試飛成功，並於2年後交付美軍服役。後繼者為F-22戰機（F-22 Raptor），但受限於其生產數量過少，F-15仍是美國與多個盟友的主要戰力之一。有單/雙座兩類，但攻擊型的E型打擊鷹是雙座版本。極速可達2.5馬赫、最多可搭載3個副油箱，最大航程約為3100浬。可掛載7,300公斤的武器，包含AIM-9響尾蛇飛彈、AIM-120先進中程空對空飛彈或是核子彈頭。
(中時電子報)