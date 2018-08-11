西雅圖傳職員劫機 美軍兩F-15戰機攔截後墜毀

阿拉斯加航空旗下、與劫機同機型的Q400型客機。（達志影像/Shutterstock）

中時電子報

據美國有線新聞網（CNN）報導，西雅圖國際機場（Seattle-Tacoma International Airport）驚傳有航空公司員工，劫持一架客機、並在未經允許下起飛，引發駐地美軍高度警戒，隨即派出兩架F-15戰機（McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle）升空追擊攔截。而該架被劫持的客機，已於稍早確認，墜毀在南部郊區的凱崇島（Ketron Island）上，初步排除有恐怖攻擊的可能。

美國阿拉斯加航空（Alaska Airlines）方才在官方推特表示，「集團旗下的低成本航空Horizon Air、一架龐巴迪（Bombardier）Q400型客機遭劫持，並在未獲授權之下從西雅圖機場起飛。不幸中的大幸，該架墜毀的客機上並無乘客或機組員搭乘。」

《西雅圖時報》（Seattle Times）取得劫機者與塔台人員的對話錄音，從錄音中可以知道，該名技師名字應該是Rich或Richard，飛行期間的對話中，他一直處於非常焦慮的狀態，擔心自己被擊落、面臨終身監禁和引擎故障的命運，而塔台為避免他做出過激行為，不斷地安撫和引導他降落方式，只可惜最終並未能成功保住該技師和客機。

美軍現役的F-15C「鷹式」戰機。（圖/美國空軍）

同時間，西雅圖當地警方也確認，「劫持客機的職員是一名年約29歲的航空工程師，排除有恐攻的可能、目前正深入調查該職員的背景。」初步懷疑是一起自殺任務。警方也指出，升空追擊的兩架F-15戰機，並不是造成客機墜毀的原因。

由麥道（McDonnell Douglas）公司得標，F-15戰機於1972年首次試飛成功，並於2年後交付美軍服役。後繼者為F-22戰機（F-22 Raptor），但受限於其生產數量過少，F-15仍是美國與多個盟友的主要戰力之一。有單/雙座兩類，但攻擊型的E型打擊鷹是雙座版本。極速可達2.5馬赫、最多可搭載3個副油箱，最大航程約為3100浬。可掛載7,300公斤的武器，包含AIM-9響尾蛇飛彈、AIM-120先進中程空對空飛彈或是核子彈頭。

(中時電子報)

文章來源：Plane Stolen From SeaTac Airport Crashes On Island In Puget Sound

文章來源：Jet crashes after 'unauthorized take-off' from SeaTac airport, officials say

文章來源：Horizon Air worker takes plane from Sea-Tac Airport, crashes on island in south Puget Sound

