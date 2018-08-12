為F-35開發武器！英國軍工廠爆炸1死1傷

A 29 year old #Southampton man is dead and another has critical injuries after an explosion at the defence company Chemring's flare and countermeasures plant near #Salisbury police and @H_S_E investigating more on @BBCSouthNews pic.twitter.com/v8KfcJ2Hdm— tom hepworth (@tomhepworthtv) August 11, 2018
一家位於英國威爾特郡(Wiltshire)的軍工廠在當地時間10日下午5點左右，發生一起爆炸事故，造成1人當場死亡，另1人受傷情況危急，被緊急送往醫院治療。目前所知，這家軍工廠隸屬於澳洲防務製造商Chemring公司，與另一家澳洲碳纖維複合材料製造商快步公司(Quick Step)，日前剛剛獲得一筆超過20億美元(約新台幣615億元)的資金，將為F-35戰機設法降低成本，以及開發新武器。
根據英國《每日快報》(Daily Express)報導，英國當地時間10日下午5點多，一家位於英國威爾特郡的軍工廠突然發生爆炸，造成1人當場死亡，1人受傷緊急送醫。
April: Sergei and Yulia Skripal poisoned.— Evolve Politics (@evolvepolitics) August 11, 2018
June: Charlie Rowley Poisoned. Dawn Sturgess poisoned and died.
August: Salisbury Military Hardware Factory Chemring Countermeasures explodes and kills someone.
All within a few miles of Porton Down. All within 160 days of each other. pic.twitter.com/EP7zyudBVL
READ:— Jess Skinner (@missJSkinner) August 11, 2018
One person's died and another's seriously hurt after an explosion at a defence factory near Salisbury. https://t.co/7AgDYJ9dnz#HeartNews pic.twitter.com/AGHoPZSEJL
報導說，這家軍工廠距離英國國防部秘密實驗室波登道恩(Porton Down)只有不到5公里，這個實驗室正是調查俄國雙面間諜使用神經毒劑「諾維喬克」(Novichok)的生化武器研究室。
至於這家軍工廠則是隸屬於澳洲防務製造商Chemring公司，根據澳洲《製造業月刊》(Manufacturers’ Monthly)報導，這家公司與澳洲最大航空碳纖維複合材料製造商快步(Quick Step)，日前獲得一筆超過20億美元的研究經費，將在2023年之前，共同參與一項為F-35戰機降低成本的計畫，以及開發新武器。
有關這起軍工廠爆炸的意外事故，英國當地警方正在展開深入調查。
(中時電子報)