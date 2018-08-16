影》25歲超甜美！印度空軍首位Mig-21女飛行員

印度空軍首位女性戰鬥機飛行員、年僅25歲的Avani Chaturvedi。(YouTube截圖)

中時電子報

印度空軍首位女性戰鬥機飛行員

印度空軍誕生了首位女性戰鬥機飛行員，她是出生於1993年、年僅25歲的Avani Chaturvedi。

根據《戰機世界》(Fighter Jets World)報導，印度女飛官Avani Chaturvedi成功創造了該國歷史，她是印度空軍首位女性戰鬥機飛行員。今年年初，她獨自駕駛Mig-21戰機，完成飛行任務，成為印度空軍史上首位Mig-21女飛行員。

Avani Chaturvedi今年2月，在古吉拉特邦(Gujarat)的賈姆納格爾空軍基地(Jamnagar airbase)，完成第一次單獨飛行訓練。她成功駕駛Mig-21戰機，飛行了30分鐘。

而她所駕駛的Mig-21戰鬥機，是世界上起飛和降落速度最快的飛機。

她和另外兩名女飛行員Mohana Singh以及Bhawana Kanth，同時在印度國防部長正式委任之下，於2016年6月入選為印度空軍戰鬥機中隊，並開始接受戰機飛行訓練。

不但如此，印度空軍宣稱目前已經遴選出下一批的女性實習飛行員。

(中時電子報)

文章來源：First Female Fighter Pilots of Indian Air Force

