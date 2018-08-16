影》25歲超甜美！印度空軍首位Mig-21女飛行員

So I just interviewed Flying Officer Avani Chaturvedi, the first Indian woman to fly a fighter jet. Asked her if she worries about being shot down behind enemy lines, this is what she said ... pic.twitter.com/kAm3ERoekS— Vishnu Som (@VishnuNDTV) March 8, 2018
印度空軍誕生了首位女性戰鬥機飛行員，她是出生於1993年、年僅25歲的Avani Chaturvedi。
根據《戰機世界》(Fighter Jets World)報導，印度女飛官Avani Chaturvedi成功創造了該國歷史，她是印度空軍首位女性戰鬥機飛行員。今年年初，她獨自駕駛Mig-21戰機，完成飛行任務，成為印度空軍史上首位Mig-21女飛行員。
#TouchTheSkyWithGlory : Fg Offr Avani Chaturvedi became the first Indian Woman to fly a fighter aircraft solo, when on 19 Feb 18 she flew a MiG-21 Bison aircraft in her first solo flight. The photo attached has been taken after her solo sortie. pic.twitter.com/nHWe4sgSmi— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) February 22, 2018
Machine doesn't know your gender. Be it a boy or a girl, you've to be competent, the Indian Air Force doesn't discriminate. To make the 30 mins of sortie work you've to do a lot of ground work, the contribution of the team that supports is immensely important: Avani Chaturvedi. pic.twitter.com/DQLaN4GbDg— ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2018
Flying Officer Avani Chaturvedi, IAF fighter pilot talks about whether the women are treated differently .— India Today (@IndiaToday) March 8, 2018
Watch this India Today exclusive with officers who shattered gender stereotypes, live at https://t.co/4fqxBVUizL . pic.twitter.com/sP3UZ9FuEz
EXCLUSIVE: ‘MiG-21 An Absolute Beauty, My Honour To Fly It, India’s 1st Woman Fighter Pilot Avani Chaturvedi Tells Livefist. #WomensDay https://t.co/wRSsUNq5zE pic.twitter.com/MMpvNzGnIH— Livefist (@livefist) March 8, 2018
Avani Chaturvedi今年2月，在古吉拉特邦(Gujarat)的賈姆納格爾空軍基地(Jamnagar airbase)，完成第一次單獨飛行訓練。她成功駕駛Mig-21戰機，飛行了30分鐘。
而她所駕駛的Mig-21戰鬥機，是世界上起飛和降落速度最快的飛機。
她和另外兩名女飛行員Mohana Singh以及Bhawana Kanth，同時在印度國防部長正式委任之下，於2016年6月入選為印度空軍戰鬥機中隊，並開始接受戰機飛行訓練。
不但如此，印度空軍宣稱目前已經遴選出下一批的女性實習飛行員。
Three women, three citites, one country! Watch the journey of a lifetime where Bhawana Kanth, Avani Chaturvedi and Mohana Singh train to become India's first combat women fighter pilots. pic.twitter.com/9VJAWDnHbP— Discovery Channel IN (@DiscoveryIN) August 14, 2018