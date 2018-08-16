影》美5架F-22現身祝賀！波蘭建軍節盛大遊行

Happy Anniversary Poland! USAF F-22s celebrated the 100th Anniversary of Polish Independence and Armed Forces Day by participating in a multi-aircraft flyover in Warsaw. @USEmbassyWarsaw @US_EUCOM @TeamTyndall @NATO pic.twitter.com/HgNp4zjuIU— USAFE-AFAFRICA (@HQUSAFEPA) August 15, 2018
U.S. F-22 Raptors Deploy to Poland To Take Part in the Armed Forces Day Parade Over Warsaw https://t.co/XsrU2xSvN4 pic.twitter.com/QveAb6puXZ— The Aviationist (@TheAviationist) August 15, 2018
美國空軍本周派出5架F-22戰機，其中可能包含1架備用機，前往華沙參加當地時間15日舉行的建軍節大遊行，共同慶賀波蘭獨立建國和建軍100周年。
根據航空新聞網站《Aviationist》報導，美國空軍本周共派出5架F-22戰機飛抵波蘭首都華沙，祝賀該國獨立建國和建軍100周年。
Poland's president voices hope for permanent U.S. military presence in his country as nation puts on large military parade on its Armed Forces Day holiday. https://t.co/zim9PL33Jb pic.twitter.com/wnutfHtJvL— ABC News (@ABC) August 16, 2018
The Independence Parade will start at 1pm. President @AndrzejDuda will receive the Parade. There will be 1000s of soldiers, a lot of military equipment & a sea of white and red flags. Today we celebrate Polish Armed Forces Day!— PL1918 ENG (@PL1918ENG) August 15, 2018
We are proud! pic.twitter.com/s7uc9EFC6Z
HAPPY 🇵🇱 ARMED FORCES DAY! 🇵🇱— Poland MOD 🇵🇱 (@Poland_MOD) August 15, 2018
We celebrate today the #Polish🇵🇱 Armed Forces Day. #OTD August 15, 1920 #Polish🇵🇱 troops launched a successful counteroffensive against Soviet troops at the Battle of #Warsaw. The victory is known as the Miracle of Vistula. #PL100 pic.twitter.com/KIa14s932L
Check out some awesome pictures from today’s #Polish🇵🇱 Armed Forces Day parade in #Warsaw!— PLinNATO (@PLinNATO) August 15, 2018
📸 https://t.co/uTAMnVJJR7#ŚwiętoWojskaPolskiego #ŚwiętoWP#WielkaDefiladaNiepodległości #PL100 pic.twitter.com/KndTdm4QzY
1918年11月，當時的俄羅斯帝國發生十月革命，波蘭取得獨立，成立了波蘭第二共和國。今年恰逢其建國百年，波蘭舉辦了近幾年以來，規模最大的閱兵遊行活動。現場有大型戰車、裝甲車等軍事裝備出現在遊行隊伍中，吸引很多當地民眾觀賞。
透過推特影片可以發現，一共有4架F-22戰鬥機飛過華沙上空，共同慶賀建軍節，因此報導認為第5架F-22很可能僅是作為備用機。
