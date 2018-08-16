影》美5架F-22現身祝賀！波蘭建軍節盛大遊行

波蘭建軍節舉行近幾年來規模最大的遊行活動。(圖/波蘭國防部推特)

美國空軍本周派出5架F-22戰機，其中可能包含1架備用機，前往華沙參加當地時間15日舉行的建軍節大遊行，共同慶賀波蘭獨立建國和建軍100周年。

根據航空新聞網站《Aviationist》報導，美國空軍本周共派出5架F-22戰機飛抵波蘭首都華沙，祝賀該國獨立建國和建軍100周年。

波蘭大型軍用車輛駛過建軍節遊行現場。(圖/美聯社)
波蘭民眾在遊行現場觀看軍機表演。(圖/路透)

1918年11月，當時的俄羅斯帝國發生十月革命，波蘭取得獨立，成立了波蘭第二共和國。今年恰逢其建國百年，波蘭舉辦了近幾年以來，規模最大的閱兵遊行活動。現場有大型戰車、裝甲車等軍事裝備出現在遊行隊伍中，吸引很多當地民眾觀賞。

透過推特影片可以發現，一共有4架F-22戰鬥機飛過華沙上空，共同慶賀建軍節，因此報導認為第5架F-22很可能僅是作為備用機。

波蘭士兵參加建軍節遊行。(圖/路透)
波蘭民眾在遊行現場觀看軍機表演。(圖/路透)

