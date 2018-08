陸籍銷售員於加州遭綁架 FBI懸賞77萬協尋

.@FBILosAngeles is offering a reward of up to $25K for information leading to the recovery of Ruochen "Tony" Liao, who was kidnapped on July 16, 2018, in San Gabriel, California. If you have info, please contact your local #FBI or embassy. https://t.co/UKRv2IyFL0 pic.twitter.com/2Foo4PV7eY