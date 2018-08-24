恭喜！王力宏兒子出生 「情敵不再是貝多芬」

王力宏兒子出生。(翻攝IG)

中時

恭喜！王力宏已有嘉莉和嘉娜兩個寶貝女兒，他日前陪著老婆到美國待產，更為此向巡演半途請假，他在24日宣布喜迎兒子王嘉耀誕生，母子均安，他今PO出和老婆李靚蕾及兒子三人合照，打趣說：「我的情敵不再是貝多芬，而是王嘉耀。」

王力宏全文：

感謝主我的情敵不再是貝多芬，而是：王...嘉...耀 👶🎵❤️ 今天我們有了兒子，老婆 @jl.leilei 辛苦了，母子均安。謝謝大家的祝福，我跟老婆的心裡充滿感動，溫暖，期待，希望，和感恩！🙏 Praise the Lord, my “love rival” is no longer Beethoven, but it’s: Wang Jiayao! We have a son today! 👶 Thanks to my dear wife, Jinglei for an unbelievable job through the whole pregnancy and delivery. Jinglei and Jiayao are both healthy and doing well! Thank you all for your well-wishes. Our hearts are filled with warmth, excitement, hope, and gratitude. 🙏

