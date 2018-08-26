人物》別了台灣的好友！美重量級參議員馬侃

BREAKING: Senator John McCain has passed away after a battle with brain cancer. Take a look back at the life of the senator and war hero https://t.co/Z39yvoM38X pic.twitter.com/Ag7hvXgO8m— CBS News (@CBSNews) August 26, 2018
Undoubtedly one of the most memorable John McCain clips.pic.twitter.com/4JZiZf6pg5— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) August 24, 2018
對台灣相當友好的美國重量級參議員馬侃(John Sidney McCain III)，因為放棄腦癌治療，於今日不幸離世，享年81歲。
馬侃過去對台關係友好，日前總統府秘書長陳菊訪美抵達鳳凰城時，還代表總統蔡英文問候馬侃，送花致意。由於馬侃在美國國會輩分和聲望很高，又與台灣淵源很深厚，對台灣政府相當支持。
因此，蔡英文總統和我國外交部在得知馬侃過世的消息後，第一時間在推特發文向他的家屬表達哀悼。並由駐美代表處高碩泰大使向其夫人和家屬，轉達總統與中華民國政府的哀悼之意。
The world lost a great man in John McCain. He was an honorable, kind, brave and fundamentally decent human being. If only there were more such people in the world.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 26, 2018
此外，各界名人也都陸續推文表達悲傷之情，美國電動車大廠創辦人馬斯克(Elon Musk)遺憾的說「世界上又失去了一名偉人。」並稱讚他擁有善良和勇敢的靈魂。
美國前國務卿、民主黨政治人物希拉蕊(Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton)則推文盛讚馬侃是一位值得信賴的同事，也是一名厲害的政治家。
Clinton celebrates McCain's "life of service to his country" after his death https://t.co/VlGWcgiEb3 pic.twitter.com/5Y3b4qycEX— The Hill (@thehill) August 26, 2018
.@SenJohnMcCain lived a life of service to his country, from his heroism in the Navy to 35 years in Congress. He was a tough politician, a trusted colleague, and there will simply never be another like him. My thoughts and prayers are with Cindy and his entire family.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 26, 2018
馬侃身為共和黨大老，屬於黨內溫和派，但是他卻經常批評美國總統川普，還說希望川普不要來參加他的喪禮。馬侃親友過去曾透露，他們希望來參加喪禮的人是美國副總統潘斯(Mike Pence)。潘斯也在推特上向他的家人表示最深的哀悼。
儘管如此，川普依然習慣在第一時間就在推特發文，他對馬侃家人致上最深的婉惜和尊敬之意。
馬侃於去年被診斷出罹患侵襲性膠質母細胞的腦部腫瘤，去年底請了長期病假回到亞利桑那州接受治療。但是他在與惡性腦癌對抗長達1年多時間以後，昨日馬侃家人對外表示，馬侃對醫生說將停止接受治療，平靜接受死亡的到來。
(中時電子報)