人物》別了台灣的好友！美重量級參議員馬侃

與台灣友好的美國重量級參議員馬侃今日離世，享年81歲。(圖/美聯社)

對台灣相當友好的美國重量級參議員馬侃(John Sidney McCain III)，因為放棄腦癌治療，於今日不幸離世，享年81歲。

馬侃過去對台關係友好，日前總統府秘書長陳菊訪美抵達鳳凰城時，還代表總統蔡英文問候馬侃，送花致意。由於馬侃在美國國會輩分和聲望很高，又與台灣淵源很深厚，對台灣政府相當支持。

因此，蔡英文總統和我國外交部在得知馬侃過世的消息後，第一時間在推特發文向他的家屬表達哀悼。並由駐美代表處高碩泰大使向其夫人和家屬，轉達總統與中華民國政府的哀悼之意。

此外，各界名人也都陸續推文表達悲傷之情，美國電動車大廠創辦人馬斯克(Elon Musk)遺憾的說「世界上又失去了一名偉人。」並稱讚他擁有善良和勇敢的靈魂。

美國前國務卿、民主黨政治人物希拉蕊(Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton)則推文盛讚馬侃是一位值得信賴的同事，也是一名厲害的政治家。

馬侃身為共和黨大老，屬於黨內溫和派，但是他卻經常批評美國總統川普，還說希望川普不要來參加他的喪禮。馬侃親友過去曾透露，他們希望來參加喪禮的人是美國副總統潘斯(Mike Pence)。潘斯也在推特上向他的家人表示最深的哀悼。

儘管如此，川普依然習慣在第一時間就在推特發文，他對馬侃家人致上最深的婉惜和尊敬之意。

馬侃於去年被診斷出罹患侵襲性膠質母細胞的腦部腫瘤，去年底請了長期病假回到亞利桑那州接受治療。但是他在與惡性腦癌對抗長達1年多時間以後，昨日馬侃家人對外表示，馬侃對醫生說將停止接受治療，平靜接受死亡的到來。

