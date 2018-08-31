影》美灰狗巴士失控釀嚴重車禍 造成6死多傷

美國一輛灰狗巴士，於新墨西哥州州際公路發生嚴重車禍。（圖/美聯社）

Police report fatalities in New Mexico bus crash

據美國有線新聞網（CNN）報導，一輛前往亞歷桑那州鳳凰城（Phoenix, Arizona）、乘載49人的灰狗巴士（Greyhound），在行經新墨西哥州（New Mexico）西北部的I-40号州际公路時，因失控发生一起嚴重車禍；該州州警稍早證實，目前已造成6人死亡、37人分別因輕重傷送往鄰近醫院治療。

新墨西哥州警（New Mexico State Police）表示，「由於部份送醫的傷患，屬於相對嚴重的症狀，我們擔心死亡人數將持續上升。從車禍現場痕跡研判，這輛行駛於州際公路的灰狗巴士，疑似因為一枚輪胎爆胎，造成車身失控、越過中間地帶至反向車道撞擊卡車，讓車頭部份嚴重損毀。」

美國新墨西哥州州際公路，發生嚴重灰狗巴士與卡車衝撞車禍。（圖/美聯社）
新墨西哥州州際公路嚴重車禍現場空拍畫面。（圖/美聯社）

灰狗巴士公司第一時間發表聲明指出，「我們目前首要的責任、是照顧受到車禍波及的乘客和其家屬。同時也將為傷者祈福、並請大家相信且持續支持我們的服務！」

使用MCI車廠的客車、知名的美國灰狗巴士。（達志影像/Shutterstock）

從1914年於明尼蘇達州希賓市起家，行駛於美國與加拿大之間的灰狗巴士，是美國最知名的跨城市長途商業巴士公司。目前共有百餘條跨州路線、千餘量現役客運大巴，但近年來卻逐漸面臨美國華埠的「華人大巴」威脅，造成其利潤與載客率下滑。我們記憶中的「國光號」客運巴士，曾一度被謠傳就是美國的灰狗巴士，實際上、兩者的共通點，是同樣使用MCI（Motor Coach Industries）車廠的巴士，鋼骨不鏽鋼外皮與沉穩的印象深植世代記憶。

