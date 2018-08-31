影》美灰狗巴士失控釀嚴重車禍 造成6死多傷

據美國有線新聞網（CNN）報導，一輛前往亞歷桑那州鳳凰城（Phoenix, Arizona）、乘載49人的灰狗巴士（Greyhound），在行經新墨西哥州（New Mexico）西北部的I-40号州际公路時，因失控发生一起嚴重車禍；該州州警稍早證實，目前已造成6人死亡、37人分別因輕重傷送往鄰近醫院治療。
BREAKING: All I-40 Westbound lanes near Thoreau are closed because of a bad crash involving a semi and a bus. Officers confirm multiple deaths. These are pictures from viewers of the scene. #koat #breaking #trafficalert #nm #newmexico pic.twitter.com/74rkwi4NPb— Royale Da - KOAT (@RoyaleKOAT) 2018年8月30日
新墨西哥州警（New Mexico State Police）表示，「由於部份送醫的傷患，屬於相對嚴重的症狀，我們擔心死亡人數將持續上升。從車禍現場痕跡研判，這輛行駛於州際公路的灰狗巴士，疑似因為一枚輪胎爆胎，造成車身失控、越過中間地帶至反向車道撞擊卡車，讓車頭部份嚴重損毀。」
#NMSP officers have confirmed at least 4 fatalities from the bus at this time. Many bus passengers were transported with serious injuries. The exact number of injuries is still being investigated. This scene remains active and updated information will be posted here.— NMSP (@NMStatePolice) 2018年8月30日
灰狗巴士公司第一時間發表聲明指出，「我們目前首要的責任、是照顧受到車禍波及的乘客和其家屬。同時也將為傷者祈福、並請大家相信且持續支持我們的服務！」
Multiple casualties reported after a crash involving a Greyhound bus and semi in western New Mexico, per New Mexico State Police. This is viewer video sent to @KOB4 from the scene on I-40 near Thoreau. pic.twitter.com/aCQQ2IaWc1— Nathan O'Neal (@nateoneal) 2018年8月30日
從1914年於明尼蘇達州希賓市起家，行駛於美國與加拿大之間的灰狗巴士，是美國最知名的跨城市長途商業巴士公司。目前共有百餘條跨州路線、千餘量現役客運大巴，但近年來卻逐漸面臨美國華埠的「華人大巴」威脅，造成其利潤與載客率下滑。我們記憶中的「國光號」客運巴士，曾一度被謠傳就是美國的灰狗巴士，實際上、兩者的共通點，是同樣使用MCI（Motor Coach Industries）車廠的巴士，鋼骨不鏽鋼外皮與沉穩的印象深植世代記憶。
(中時電子報)