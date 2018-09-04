影》終戰前夕！伊朗＋俄＋土耳其力挺敘利亞

Today in Syria:— ICRC (@ICRC) September 4, 2018
- 13.1 million need aid.
- 6.6 million have been forced to flee their homes.
- 6.5 million don’t have enough to eat.
- 3 million are trapped in besieged and hard-to-reach areas.
This is how statistics look in reality. pic.twitter.com/jKRPxR9RsP
敘利亞政府軍解放恐怖份子的行動，已經進入如火如荼的最後階段，政府軍與反叛軍近日恐怕迎來終戰。但是在最後一戰來臨之前，伊朗外交部長扎里夫(Mohammad Javad Zarif)突然動身拜訪敘利亞，打算共同參與最終一役。並且，伊朗、俄國與土耳其總統7日將在德黑蘭會議中，共同討論終戰計畫。
根據《半島電視台》(Al Jazeera)報導，伊朗外交部長扎里夫3日訪問敘利亞首都大馬士革(Damascus)，他會見了敘利亞外交部長穆阿勒姆(Walid al-Moallem)，主張敘利亞的領土應該獲得完整保障。恐怖份子必須從伊德利卜省完全清除，讓敘利亞政府重新控制整個西北部地區。他表示將會支持敘利亞政府軍參與作戰計畫。
When i look this picture it makes me so sad. He just wanted peace. Today Many children like him are dying in the bombing in Syria . Don’t forget the pain of the Syrian children . pic.twitter.com/qz3K1nHKj1— Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) September 3, 2018
Meanwhile, in Raqqa province in Syria, the city you recklessly pulverised a city that isn't even a part of your country. The GALL is astronomical. I had little hope you would turn out to be anything but another deep state goon. pic.twitter.com/g6ObLiZ9rm— Partisangirl 🇸🇾 (@Partisangirl) September 4, 2018
敘利亞外交部長日前剛剛訪問莫斯科當局，並且與伊朗、土耳其和俄羅斯領導人討論伊德利卜的戰況。根據法爾斯通訊社(Fars news agency)消息指出，伊朗、俄國與土耳其總統7日即將在德黑蘭會議中，討論敘利亞內戰問題。
(中時電子報)