影》終戰前夕！伊朗＋俄＋土耳其力挺敘利亞

敘利亞伊德利卜省村莊遭受炸彈攻擊，發出陣陣濃煙。(圖/美聯社)

友善列印
中時電子報

敘利亞政府軍解放恐怖份子的行動，已經進入如火如荼的最後階段，政府軍與反叛軍近日恐怕迎來終戰。但是在最後一戰來臨之前，伊朗外交部長扎里夫(Mohammad Javad Zarif)突然動身拜訪敘利亞，打算共同參與最終一役。並且，伊朗、俄國與土耳其總統7日將在德黑蘭會議中，共同討論終戰計畫。

貿易戰常態化！北京使出這個手段才是關鍵

連環效應！中興財報慘+裁員百人+股價跌8%
俄Tu-142+Su-24逼近領空！日戰機緊急攔截

根據《半島電視台》(Al Jazeera)報導，伊朗外交部長扎里夫3日訪問敘利亞首都大馬士革(Damascus)，他會見了敘利亞外交部長穆阿勒姆(Walid al-Moallem)，主張敘利亞的領土應該獲得完整保障。恐怖份子必須從伊德利卜省完全清除，讓敘利亞政府重新控制整個西北部地區。他表示將會支持敘利亞政府軍參與作戰計畫。

敘利亞外交部長日前剛剛訪問莫斯科當局，並且與伊朗、土耳其和俄羅斯領導人討論伊德利卜的戰況。根據法爾斯通訊社(Fars news agency)消息指出，伊朗、俄國與土耳其總統7日即將在德黑蘭會議中，討論敘利亞內戰問題。

(中時電子報)

文章來源：Syria's war: Iran's Zarif calls for Idlib to be 'cleaned out'

再買25架 以色列年底前要在F-35…

推薦閱讀

發表意見
留言規則
中時電子報對留言系統使用者發布的文字、圖片或檔案保有片面修改或移除的權利。當使用者使用本網站留言服務時，表示已詳細閱讀並完全了解，且同意配合下述規定：
  • 請勿重覆刊登一樣的文章，或大意內容相同、類似的文章
  • 請不要刊登與主題無相關之內容
  • 發言涉及攻擊、侮辱、影射或其他有違社會善良風俗、社會正義、國家安全、政府法令之內容，本網站將會直接移除
  • 請勿以發文、回文等方式，進行商業廣告、騷擾網友等行為，或是為特定網站、blog宣傳，一經發現，將會限制您的發言權限或者封鎖帳號
  • 為避免留言系統變成發洩區和口水版，請勿轉貼新聞性文章、報導或相關連結
  • 請勿提供軟體註冊碼等違反智慧財產權之資訊
  • 禁止發表涉及他人隱私、含有個人對公眾人物之私評，且未經證實、未註明消息來源的網路八卦、不實謠言等
  • 請確認發表或回覆的內容（圖片）未侵害到他人的著作權、商標、專利等權利；若因發表或回覆內容而產生的版權法律責任將由使用者自行承擔，不代表中時電子報的立場，請遵守相關法律規範
違反上述規定者，中時電子報有權刪除留言，或者直接封鎖帳號！請使用者在發言前，務必先閱讀留言板規則，謝謝配合。