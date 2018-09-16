英超足球駭人防守！利物浦前鋒慘遭「手指直插眼球」

超駭人防守！英超足球賽前鋒慘遭「手指直插眼球」。（圖/美聯社AP Photo/Tim Ireland）

友善列印
中時電子報

英超聯賽本週來到第五輪，利物浦以2比1擊敗熱刺取得5連勝，但賽中卻出現驚人插曲，利物浦巴西籍前鋒佛米諾（Roberto Firmino）在某次進攻時，慘遭熱刺比利時籍後衛費爾通亨（Jan Vertonghen）防守，費爾通亨幾乎快將整隻手指都插進菲爾米諾的眼窩中了，畫面曝光嚇壞許多球迷。

利物浦在比賽69分鐘時轉換為攻擊，佛米諾帶球進攻時，費爾通亨前來與他爭搶，卻在爭搶過程中，一個揮臂後附帶動作，接著，他的手指就順勢插進佛米諾的眼睛裡，而這也讓佛米諾馬上痛苦倒地。

佛米諾倒地後，雖然經過隊醫簡單處理，但仍在74分鐘時被換下場。從賽後發布的照片來看，費爾通亨這一記戳眼球，竟然把半根手指都插進了佛米諾的眼球內了，畫面看起來超嚇人，也讓許多球迷祈禱佛米諾沒有大礙。

(中時電子報)

中職》王正棠連17戰敲安 富邦打… 中職》滿壘飆K化解危機 陳鴻文笑…

推薦閱讀

發表意見
留言規則
中時電子報對留言系統使用者發布的文字、圖片或檔案保有片面修改或移除的權利。當使用者使用本網站留言服務時，表示已詳細閱讀並完全了解，且同意配合下述規定：
  • 請勿重覆刊登一樣的文章，或大意內容相同、類似的文章
  • 請不要刊登與主題無相關之內容
  • 發言涉及攻擊、侮辱、影射或其他有違社會善良風俗、社會正義、國家安全、政府法令之內容，本網站將會直接移除
  • 請勿以發文、回文等方式，進行商業廣告、騷擾網友等行為，或是為特定網站、blog宣傳，一經發現，將會限制您的發言權限或者封鎖帳號
  • 為避免留言系統變成發洩區和口水版，請勿轉貼新聞性文章、報導或相關連結
  • 請勿提供軟體註冊碼等違反智慧財產權之資訊
  • 禁止發表涉及他人隱私、含有個人對公眾人物之私評，且未經證實、未註明消息來源的網路八卦、不實謠言等
  • 請確認發表或回覆的內容（圖片）未侵害到他人的著作權、商標、專利等權利；若因發表或回覆內容而產生的版權法律責任將由使用者自行承擔，不代表中時電子報的立場，請遵守相關法律規範
違反上述規定者，中時電子報有權刪除留言，或者直接封鎖帳號！請使用者在發言前，務必先閱讀留言板規則，謝謝配合。