英超足球駭人防守！利物浦前鋒慘遭「手指直插眼球」

Roberto Firmino an injury doubt for Liverpool's Champions League clash with PSG after gruesome 'accidental eye gouge' by Jan Vertonghen
Reds goalscorer Roberto Firmino was forced off with an eye injury after a wild swipe from Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen.
And at second glance, the challenge is more shocking than it first seemed.
MORE:
英超聯賽本週來到第五輪，利物浦以2比1擊敗熱刺取得5連勝，但賽中卻出現驚人插曲，利物浦巴西籍前鋒佛米諾（Roberto Firmino）在某次進攻時，慘遭熱刺比利時籍後衛費爾通亨（Jan Vertonghen）防守，費爾通亨幾乎快將整隻手指都插進菲爾米諾的眼窩中了，畫面曝光嚇壞許多球迷。
利物浦在比賽69分鐘時轉換為攻擊，佛米諾帶球進攻時，費爾通亨前來與他爭搶，卻在爭搶過程中，一個揮臂後附帶動作，接著，他的手指就順勢插進佛米諾的眼睛裡，而這也讓佛米諾馬上痛苦倒地。
佛米諾倒地後，雖然經過隊醫簡單處理，但仍在74分鐘時被換下場。從賽後發布的照片來看，費爾通亨這一記戳眼球，竟然把半根手指都插進了佛米諾的眼球內了，畫面看起來超嚇人，也讓許多球迷祈禱佛米諾沒有大礙。
(中時電子報)