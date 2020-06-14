在一般人的印象中，蛇是一種冷血且恐怖的生物，更不用說又粗又長的蟒蛇，更是讓人心生畏懼，但仍是有許多的捕蛇人非常勇敢！最近，美國一名蟒蛇獵人在外出捕捉蟒蛇時，驚遇一條長約5公尺的巨蟒，一人一蛇激鬥的過程中，男子還被蟒蛇咬傷，流出了不少的鮮血，畫面十分怵目驚心。
綜合外媒報導，麥克（Mike Kimmel）是一名與佛羅里達州州政府簽約的蟒蛇獵人，他會依照捕捉到的蟒蛇長度，來獲取不同金額的薪水。近日，他在自己的IG上分享了一張照片，只見麥克肩上扛著一條體型驚人的蟒蛇，身上還有多處大片鮮血的痕跡。
Yesterday’s solo #Everglades islands python hunt was another one for the books! At 8am I headed out into the swamp on my 14’ jon boat in search of an invasive #ManEater and at 11am I found her.... she wasn’t coming without a fight lol. I noticed her almost immediately as soon as we crossed paths, I could barely contain my excitement. She definitely was not afraid of me and started to slowly cruise through the vegetation as I carefully walked next to her trying to gauge exactly how large she was... because of all the grass and weeds it was hard to tell but I could tell she was an absolute monster. Her being tangled in vegetation makes the capture that much more difficult, a snake this size will use the vegetation as leverage and can literally pull you into the swamp, no stopping 150lbs of SOLID muscle. I knew going for her head first would be the easiest and safest capture method but I couldn’t turn down the chance to grab her by the tail and dance with the devil herself! As soon as I grabbed ahold of her I sealed my fate lol... no turning back now, she was coming for me! She immediately started to battle it out, taking strikes and pulling me into some tall grass with her, making it difficult to dodge her strikes... she was able to successfully get a bite on me. Only got me once but that’s all it took... I was punctured quite deep on my bicep and forearm, piercing an artery and hitting some nerves, I was lucky she didn’t latch on and that I was able to pull out of it. After loosing about a gallon of blood, lol, I was able to tire her out and get her under control. I then used a snake bag I had on my waist to tourniquet my arm because I was getting worried about how much blood I was loosing, better safe then sorry. I then had to drag all 150lbs of her alive, working to control my breathing so I didn’t pass out from blood loss and the extreme heat that day, I would have been screwed. After getting her to my boat, where my suppressed .22 pistol was, I was able to euthanize her before leaving (I didn’t have the proper bags for live transport because she was too large lol). Unofficial measurement: 17’ WITH kinks #RECORDBREAKER? Videos and more info to come!!
Trapper Mike（@pythoncowboy）分享的貼文 於 張貼
事後，他也將這段捕捉蟒蛇的過程上傳至YouTube頻道中，從畫面裡可以看到，麥克先是在雜草堆中發現了蟒蛇的存在，隨後他便拉住牠的尾巴想將之拖出，不過蟒蛇並不懼怕麥克，反而回頭快速地咬了他一口，麥克的手臂頓時有鮮血湧出，不過幸運的是他很快就將蟒蛇壓制在地，並用帶來的布綁在手臂上進行止血；最後他將蛇拖到船上，便馬上替蟒蛇實施安樂死，並測量了牠的身長，長達17英尺（約為5.1公尺），而這段驚悚的過程曝光之後，也讓不少網友都嚇呆了。
發表意見
中時電子報對留言系統使用者發布的文字、圖片或檔案保有片面修改或移除的權利。當使用者使用本網站留言服務時，表示已詳細閱讀並完全了解，且同意配合下述規定：
違反上述規定者，中時電子報有權刪除留言，或者直接封鎖帳號！請使用者在發言前，務必先閱讀留言板規則，謝謝配合。